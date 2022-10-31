Will ‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Appear on Prequel Series, ‘Independence’?

Jared Padalecki is one busy man when it comes to Walker and the prequel series Walker Independence as he’s an executive producer. Padalecki fills that role in both series. Don’t mind him if he wants to make an appearance in the prequel, too. Yes, he does have an idea about doing that very thing. There’s some difference in the time frame between both shows. But he’s not going to let a little thing like 150 years ‘ difference matter to him.

If he’s going to appear in the prequel, then he’ll probably find a way to do it. But the fact is that Walker Independence is set in the 1800s. The show follows the ancestors of characters that are on Walker. And keep in mind that Walker is set in the current time. It’s not set in some other dimension or time zone. Could a crossover event of some type work? Don’t let a little thing like time scare Padaleck away from doing it.

‘Walker’ Crossover Event Might Not Happen Due To Filming In Different Cities

“It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” Padalecki told TVLine in an interview. “And whether it’s a flashback on Walker, or a flash-forward on Walker Independence, or whether they can dress me up enough to let me exist in Independence, just not as Cordell Walker, I see a bunch of fun ways to kind of integrate the two, and keep that Walker-verse thriving and throw in Easter eggs.”

One thing that might work against Padalecki is the space in which both shows are filmed. The OG show is done in Austin, Texas, where Padalecki happens to live, too. As for Walker Independence, it happens to be done in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Still, Padalecki appears to be determined to get something done. “I refuse to let Walker Independence carry on without me being on screen in 19th century Texas in some way, shape, or form,” Padalecki told the outlet.

Now, if anyone wanted to get something like this done, then it probably would be Padalecki. Here’s the question, though. What character would he play in the prequel? Would he play his regular TV role? No. That would not make any sense. So, is he looking to play another character in the newer show? We don’t know what is in Padalecki’s thoughts about it. Yet the actor-executive producer seems to be quite smitten with being on Walker Independence too. Padalecki is one smart guy so he probably will figure out a way to make it all work. We will have to wait and see how all of this breaks down.