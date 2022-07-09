‘X Factor’ Alum Tom Mann Speaks Out About His Fiancée’s Death 3 Weeks After Her Passing

Former X Factor TV star Tom Mann is speaking out about his grief three weeks after losing his finance, Dani Hampson.

The 34-year-old passed away suddenly on June 18th—the day they were supposed to get married. As of yet, her family has not released the cause of death.

Following the shocking news, Mann has remained relatively quiet as he processes his loss. But yesterday (July 7), he opened up in an Instagram story

“Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life,” he began. “Still in shock & still no words – my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss.”

Along with the words, Tom Mann posted a heartbreaking photograph of him kissing his late finance on her cheek.

“Nothing can be said or done,” he continued, “but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan’s family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us.”

Bowie, the couple’s only child, was born in October of 2021.

“In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani. “She was the best of the best, and that is a testament to her. Thank you.”

Mann ended his tribute with a photograph of Hampson holding their son.

Tom Mann Originally Planned to Walk Down the Isle in 2020

Dani Hampson worked in public relations during her final years. However, for most of her life, she also enjoyed a successful, high-profile dance career by appearing in many music videos. In 2021, he worked alongside Harry Styles for his video, Treat People With Kindness. And she also danced on stage with bands such as Spice Girls and Take That.

“The career she made for herself filled me with so much pride it made me want to burst,” her brother, Andrew, wrote in a separate post. “I couldn’t wait for people to ask what she did for a living so I could brag about her achievements.”

Tom Mann asked Dani Hampson to marry him in 2019. And the couple was set to marry in 2020. However, because of the COVID pandemic, they postponed the ceremony.

“I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me,” Andrew continued. “I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”