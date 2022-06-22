‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann’s Fiancée Dies, Family Members Post Emotional Tributes

X Factor alum Tom Mann has endured an unthinkable loss. On what was meant to be their wedding day, his fiancée Dani Hampson tragically passed away. Mann posted an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his lost love on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani. My best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Mann wrote. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

Support has outpoured from friends and family since the untimely death of the late PR executive. The morning of her death was the same day the long-time couple was set to finally tie the knot and become husband and wife.

“We never made it to the [altar]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance,” Mann said. “But I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Mann Will Remember His Partner Fondly

Mann is clearly very emotional from this loss. However, he says he mustering every ounce of strength he can to care the couple’s infant son. The young Bowie will tragically never get to know his mother. But Mann promises to make his departed fiancée proud by making sure their son knows what kind of person she was.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become. But I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. And I promise to make you so so proud.”

The couple also planned to celebrate another occasion, in addition to the wedding. Mann’s sister, Helena Smith revealed to Page Six that her birthday fell on what should have been her the couple’s wedding date.

“The 18th was my birthday. And even though it should have been all about [Dani], she still made plans around her own wedding weekend to celebrate me too,” Smith said. “I can never thank her enough for her selflessness and always, always putting other people first. Even when she didn’t have to. This day will forever now be a celebration of you.”

Mann’s emotional eulogy concluded with him calling Dani “the brightest light in any room.” He noted he will be grieving for a “very, very long time.” He concluded, “my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Mann and Hampson originally intended to tie the knot in August 2020. But they were forced to postpone their ceremony on two separate occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.