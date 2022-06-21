‘X Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies on Their Wedding Day

A couple’s wedding day is intended to be one of the most memorable of their lives. However tragically, for X-Factor star Tom Mann, that day will go down as one of the most crushing of his life. Saturday, June 18th was set to be the TV star and his fiancée Dani Hampson’s wedding date. Sadly though, according to ET, Hampson died that same day at just 34 years old.

As per the outlet, details regarding the publicist’s cause of death are uncertain, with Fox 8 suggesting it may have been due to a car crash. Amid the news, the X-Factor star took to social media to mourn his loss.

Sharing a black and white photo of his partner, Mann said, “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.”

Tom Mann Experiencing ‘Irreversible Heartbreak’

He continued, “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

In his post, Mann also spoke about Bowie, he and Hampson’s eight-month-old son, who he will now be forced to raise alone. Nevertheless, he promised the late publicist and dancer that their child will always know just how special his mother was.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

The singer’s post features a photo of Dani Hampson wearing little Bowie on her chest, smiling brightly into the camera.

The X-Factor star vowed in his post, “I promise I will do everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was.”

According to the outlet, Mann and Hampson were originally scheduled to wed in 2020. However, they were forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

X-Factor Fans Share Heartfelt Messages for Tom Mann

Given the tragic nature of Dani Hampson’s death, X-Factor fans, as well as some of the music industry’s most prominent individuals, shared heartfelt messages following Tom Mann’s post. In addressing Mann’s loss, Lewis Capaldi wrote, “Love you brother,” followed by a red heart emoji.

English singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding commented, “I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx.”

Another follower commented, “Love you Tom. Completely shattered for you. Dani’s beautiful energy will stay with all of us. Here for you always.”

Aside from her PR work, ET reports Thompson, also a dancer, last appeared in Harry Styles’ 2021 music video, “Treat People With Kindness.”