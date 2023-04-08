Twisted Sister Singer Dee Snider Reveals Details About ‘Violent’ Encounter With Fan

Following his appearance on The Masked Singer, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider recalls one violent and “strange encounter” with a fan.

While speaking about his fan experiences, Snider told Fox News Digital that the encounters tend to be violent. He said one fan once put a straight razor to his throat outside a club. “The line between love and hate is fine,” he explained. This is back in the bar days, and I was leaving at the end of the show late at night. You know, you have to take your makeup, everybody’s gone. It’s four in the morning.”

Dee Snider said as he was getting to his car, the fan comes up and sticks his head in. “He goes, ‘Hey Dee, How’s it going?’ Snider recalled. “And put a straight razor to my throat. He was upset I didn’t acknowledge him in some fashion.”

Snider explained that after the straight razor moment, he threw his car in reverse. He then pushed the guy’s arm to the vehicle’s ceiling before speeding away. “I got out of there, but that was crazy,” he continued. “That’s the thing with fandom… The fine line between love and hate.”

Dee Snider Said He Knew ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ Was Going To Be A Huge Hit

Meanwhile, Dee Snider spoke about how he knew We’re Not Gonna Take It was going to be a hit while writing the song. “It’s also a folk song at this point that, and I’m sure it will continue on being shared from generation to generation,” Snider explained. “It’s really an honor to have created something that people connect with on so many levels, and to see that and just know that it will live on after I’m gone.”

Snider said the song was a blessing to him in regard to what the song is being used for. “When they said, you know, we want to use it to fight for stricter gun regulation, I said, ‘I’m a gun owner. My wife says I have too many guns. I don’t have any AK-47s. I don’t have any assault rifles, and I definitely think we need intelligent gun control.’ We’ve needed it for a long time.”

In that instance, Dee Snider said he absolutely gave his blessing to the movement. He also noted that he will never say someone can’t use it because he believes that’s censorship. “My problem is that people assume because it’s my voice, and I’m the songwriter, the general public assumes you’re endorsing them.”

In regards to his appearance on The Masked Singer, Snider added, “I think Bill Shatner said it best when it was revealed. He said, ‘Thank God I’m out of that suit.’”