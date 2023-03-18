‘Twister’ Sequel Casts Daisy Edgar-Jones as Reboot Lead

The Twister sequel has found it’s lead tornado chaser. Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast in the upcoming reboot, titled Twisters. Warner Bros. has tapped Lee Isaac Chung (The Mandalorian) to direct the upcoming film, Deadline reports.

In 1996, director Jan De Bont and executive producer Steven Spielberg created a box-office success with the release of Twister. With leading actors Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton headlining, its visually stunning special effects contributed to its impressive $494 million worldwide gross. Adapted from Michael Crichton’s script by Speed writers Janet Jangloff and Ann Peacock, the movie proved that good content supported by great visuals will always prevail at the cinema.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, the star of Sony’s box office hit Where the Crawdads Sing, based on a New York Times best-selling novel, has grossed 136 million dollars globally. Additionally, she was part of the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series Normal People which was inspired by Sally Rooney’s acclaimed literary work. Aside from Fresh and the Golden Globe-nominated limited series, Under The Banner of Heaven, she has recently begun filming On Swift Horses directed by Daniel Minihan. She will be starring alongside Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, and Diego Calva in this feature adaptation.

The ‘Twister’ sequel is up against some stiff competition

Universal Studios announced its plans to release the Twister sequel in theaters worldwide on July 19, 2024. The release date of Twisters puts it in competition with some heavy hitters. Paramount’s Transformers: A New Generation is also set to drop on July 19th, 2024. Marvel’s Thunderbolts, starring Harrison Ford, is set to drop just one week later.

Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman led the original 1996 film. They played storm-chasing scientists on a mission to outwit one of the strongest tornados in decades. Rumors about an impending sequel have been circulating since 2020. However, very little information has been released regarding plot details or how it will be linked to its predecessor. Universal has only shared that this new installment is slated to be “a fresh chapter from the iconic movie.”

The original ‘Twister’ even inspired a theme park attraction

The immense popularity of the original film resulted in Universal Studios creating an interactive attraction. It was called Twister: Ride It Out!, which opened its doors to guests in 1998. Here, guests are taken to a sound stage and experience what it would be like inside a tornado – with special effects such as water and wind blowing around. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt even reprised their roles for the adventure show.

In 2021, Helen Hunt proposed her own spin for a sequel to the film. However, she asked for her character to be killed off. Unfortunately, the studio rejected this idea due to the death of her character. However, Deadline reports that producers have now considered bringing Hunt back for a legacy sequel. The plot would revolve around Paxton’s daughter from their relationship – she has chosen to follow in their footsteps as an aspiring storm-chaser just like them.

Meanwhile, Bill Paxton’s son, James, recently opened up about his thoughts on a sequel to his dad’s hit. James said he hoped the sequel would be great and even expressed interest in being in the film. .