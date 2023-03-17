Tyra Banks Steps Away From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hosting Gig After Three Seasons

After being the host of Dancing With the Stars for the past three seasons, Tyra Banks announced that she is stepping away from the dance competition show.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Banks made the official announcement about her future on Dancing With the Stars. “I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship,” Tyra explained. “And also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom!”

When asked to clarify if she’s leaving Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks, who also is an executive producer for the show, said, “Don’t you think it’s time? Yeah, I think it’s time. I’m an entrepreneur at heart. I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show.”

TMZ further reported that Banks recently launched her SMiZE & Dream ice cream business internationally. However, she’s currently focused on bringing it to the U.S.

Tyra Banks Replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews As Host on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

PEOPLE reports that Tyra Banks first became Dancing With the Stars’ host for the show’s 29th season in 2020. She replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks shared at the time. “The fun mix with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

Tom Bergeron was the host of the dancing competition show since its 2005 premiere. Erin Andrews joined him as co-host in 2014. Prior to joining Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks was previously co-hosted for America’s Got Talent for its 12th season as well as The Tyra Banks Show. She is also the creator of the long-running model competition series, America’s Next Top Model.

Not long after she was announced as the new host of Dancing With the Stars, Banks praised the show as being one of the biggest shows on TV. “I can’t come in with a battering ram banditry to change everything,” she said. “That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I’m not doing that.”

Tyra Banks went on to add that she listens to the research as well as the fans. “I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show – and add a little pixie dust!”