Val Kilmer Reveals What He Appreciated Most About Appearing in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

This summer is full of some major blockbuster films. However, few films can hold a candle to box-office sensation Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited sequel film to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick was released just a few weeks ago. Since then, Maverick has already shattered long-held records across the globe.

Sure, the film’s spectacular special effects, spot-on development, and amazing aerial sequences are pulling audiences into the theater in droves. However, one of Top Gun: Maverick’s most unforgettable moments is the quiet, but heartwarming, reunion of former rivals, Tom Cruises Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer’s Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

The touching scene becomes even more poignant when fans learn of the struggles Kilmer has been facing as he continues to battle throat cancer. Now, Kilmer is discussing his time filming his touching scene full of quiet connection. Noting some of the things he most appreciates about revisiting his iconic character.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Remembers His Time Filming The Blockbuster Sequel Film

When deciding on memorable moments in a film such as Top Gun: Maverick, one’s mind may first go to the impressive action and aerial scenes. After all, these spectacular moments are core to the blockbuster film’s wide audience appeal. And, a fan of the popular summer flick would likely assume that the Top Gun: Maverick stars would be quick to note that filming these awe-inspiring scenes are some of their favorite moments while making the movie.

However, this is not the case for Val Kilmer. For Kilmer, the best moments of filming Top Gun: Maverick has nothing to do with production perse. Instead, the memorable moments are all about the company while on set! According to the Iceman star, the thing he appreciates most about filming his famous scene in Maverick was when “A couple of dear friends came by set!”

Top Gun: Maverick Brings Two Film Icons Together For An Unforgettable Moment In Film

When Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski speaks of the moment Tom Cruise’s Maverick and Kilmer’s Iceman reunite on screen, it’s clear he knows the kind of success – and talent – he is looking at.

“You’ve got two masters at the top of their game playing the most iconic characters of their careers,” Kosinski says.

“I think there is a lot of Maverick in Tom,” the film director continues. “And Iceman in Val.”

Kosinski adds that because of this, the 36-year “authentic” friendship becomes very clear.

“After one of the takes (we only did a few) I noticed that both Tom and Val had tears in their eyes,” the Top Gun: Maverick director adds. “It felt like a genuine moment between two old friends.”