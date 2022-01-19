Valerie Bertinelli Opens Up About Making Amends With Eddie Van Halen

American actress Valerie Bertinelli and her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen‘s relationship transcends through the ages. Despite many difficult times, the two remained friends up until the end of Van Halen’s life. The legendary rocker died from cancer on October 6, 2020. He was 65-years-old.

Bertinelli admits the two weren’t always on the best of terms. It took them many years to achieve a healthy, working relationship.

“We went through a lot of hell as well,” Bertinelli told host Hoda Kotb on Tuesday’s episode of NBC’s “Today.”

“We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature,” she continued. “But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

The Food Network host and innovative guitarist married in 1981. They were together for 26 years and had one child together, Wolfgang Van Halen. Now, Wolfgang is 30-years-old.

Bertinelli Reveals Last Moments with Eddie Van Halen

Bertinelli writes about her journey and the final moments she spent with Van Halen in her memoir “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today”. The book went on sale Tuesday. A heartbreaking excerpt from the novel reads:

“I love you are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”

Another passage suggests that Bertinelli and Van Halen were “portrayed as a mismatch” from the beginning of their relationship.

Van Halen’s reputation was “bad boy rock star,” Bertinelli recalled, while she was seen as “America’s sweetheart.”

“Privately, Ed wasn’t the person people thought he was and neither was I,” she said. Later, she goes on to mention she “hated the drugs and the alcohol” but “never hated him.”

After Bertinelli and Van Halen’s divorce, they two went their separate ways. Eventually, Van Halen wed Janie Liszewski in 2009 and Bertinelli married Tom Vitalie in 2011. Despite their many differences, the two remained close.

“The love we have always had for each other proved stronger and more resilient than anything else,” writes Bertinelli. “We chose to remain friends and family.”

Valerie Bertinelli and Wolfgang, along with Van Halen’s second wife, Liszewski, and his brother, Alex Van Halen stood by the musician’s side during his last few weeks at the hospital.

“I think soul mates, I think we have more than just one,” Bertinelli said on TODAY. “I think that partly Wolfie is a soul mate of mine. When I think of soul mates, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place. I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply.”