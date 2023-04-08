Valerie Bertinelli Sad to See Food Network Show Canceled: ‘It Brought Me So Much Joy’

Actress and hostess Valerie Bertinelli will cook up one final season of delicious treats for her fans. Bertinelli, 62, announced via Instagram Saturday her show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, will come to an end after this final, 14th season. The Golden Globe winner did admit she hoped Food Network “would change their minds” after they canceled the show last summer, which they apparently did not do.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I got some good news, and I got some bad news,” Bertinelli said in the social video. “The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie’s Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it’s its final season.”

She continued: “Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season,” continued Bertinelli.

Reps for the network have not issued a new statement. The actress-turned-hostess exclaimed how much she loved making the show.

“It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you,” she said. “So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

Valerie’s Home Cooking premiered on Food Network in 2015; it centered on modernized versions of old family recipes, passed down from generation to generation. Bertinelli also co-hosts and judges Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship with baker Duff Goldman.

The 14th and final season (at least we think) of Valerie’s Home Cooking premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Food Network.

Valerie Bertinelli isn’t shy about airing her personal feelings on social media

Earlier in February, the Food Network star opened up about “hidden bruises” she “activated” after putting on a pair of pants that someone (the implication being ex-husband Tom Vitale) used to mock her for wearing.

“Hear that sound? That’s the sound of freedom to me,” she said as she put on the pants.

She said she received ridicule for wearing the pants on multiple occassions.

“I’m giggling because I had a small hidden bruise that was activated today. You can probably hear them because my pants are rubbing together and it makes this particular sound,” she said. “I stopped wearing them because I was…mercilessly mocked, you know, ‘I’m too lazy to do anything about it. They wouldn’t rub together if you…'” she trailed off, insinuating that someone was making fun of her weight.

The actress filed for divorce from Vitale in May 2022, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. She was also married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007.