Valerie Bertinelli Talks Faith in Seeing Eddie Van Halen Again One Day

Actress Valerie Bertinelli recently opened up about her relationship with her late ex-husband, legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. She spoke fondly of Eddie and is convinced they’ll see each other once again one day.

The actress and cooking show host married Eddie Van Halen in 1981. The couple stayed together for almost three decades but finalized their divorce by 2007. The couple share a son, Wolfgang, together who followed in his famous father’s footsteps and became a musician as well. The love of their son helped bring them back together as the couple made amends later on previous to Van Halen’s death. When Eddie sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer in October 2020, his wife, Janie, was by his side and so was Valerie and Wolfgang.

Bertinelli shared about her relationship with Eddie when writing a segment for a recent celebrity book series. As part of Yahoo Entertainment’s series, Under the Covers, the 61-year-old revealed that she thinks the couple will spend another lifetime together at some point.

“Some of the last words I said to him [are], you know, ‘Maybe next time. Maybe we’ll get it right next time,'” Bertinelli said in Under the Covers. “And I really do believe that this is not the first time nor will it be the last time that I spend a lifetime with him.”

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Story of Eddie Van Halen Visiting Her After His Death

In addition to her inclusion in Yahoo’s celebrity book series, Bertinelli just released a book of her own recently. On Jan. 18, her new memoir, Enough Alre ady: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, released, which has more details about herself and Eddie Van Halen.

In one chapter of the book, Bertinelli opens up about Van Halen’s death. As mentioned, she and her son were by the guitarist’s side when he died. Following his passing, she tells of the night that Eddie visited her. She describes the confusion of the experience but said she could hear him playing music that meant something special to them.

The actress knows it sounds strange. However, Bertinelli shared that she felt very calm and warm in his presence. She sensed that everything would be alright even though Eddie Van Halen had passed on.

“I was drifting in that half-asleep, half-awake place when I sensed a presence in the room. I opened my eyes and there, through the darkness, was Ed,” she wrote in the memoir. “Looking at me. With that Cheshire cat grin of his. Like you asked for it. Here I am. ‘What’s going on?’ I asked. ‘Are you really here?'”

It’s been rough for Valerie and Wolfgang since Eddie died. They’ve each been open about how tough it was to lose their loved one. Yet Bertinelli seems to have found some form of peace, and truly believes they’ll see each other again someday.