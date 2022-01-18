Valerie Bertinelli Talks How Writing Book Helped Her Deal With Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Valerie Bertinelli recently wrote a book detailing things like her struggle with weight, growing up, and her relationship with rock legend Eddie Van Halen. The experience apparently proved therapeutic, with her saying it helped her deal with Eddie’s death a few years ago.

Talking to USA TODAY, Bertinelli detailed how it was to write her book “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.” In it, she explains many of the problems she encountered until now. A big subject was her previous husband, Eddie Van Halen. Their 20-year marriage was rife with problems, but Bertinelli felt a connection with him like no one else. As it turns out, the process was “cathartic” she said and helped her deal with his death.

“I wasn’t expecting to write a book about grief when I started it, but I was in the thick of it,” Bertinelli told the outlet. “It actually ended up being very cathartic to write about it.” Continuing, she states the attraction between them was “instantaneous and mutual.” She added Eddie was her “soulmate,” but not her only one.

“I can’t make people understand this, because it’s so personal, but I’ve never felt love like that,” she said. “Even through all of the horrible stuff that we did to each other, there were so many more good things. I just don’t feel like I’ve ever been loved like that, in that way, from anybody else. I just feel a connection with Ed that I’ve never really felt with anyone else.”

Valerie Bertinelli married Tom Vitale later, though she recently filed for separation. She told USA TODAY it had nothing to do with Eddie and they simply drifted apart.

Bertinelli’s book is available today if you’re curious about learning more.

Valerie Bertinelli Talks About Saying Goodbye to Eddie Van Halen When he Passed Away

Though writing her book proved to help ease the pain of losing Eddie Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli has spoken about him many times since his death.

In a PEOPLE exclusive earlier this month, Bertinelli reflected on her time with Eddie. Specifically, she talked about the “love, anger, frustration, and friendship” they shared with each other and their son. “We were portrayed as a mismatch,” she wrote about their early years together. “The bad boy rock star and America’s sweetheart but privately, Ed wasn’t the person people thought he was and neither was I.”

This closeness persisted long after their divorce. Bertinelli recollected Thanksgiving in 2019 as an example. Eddie came to her home and asked to speak privately with her. Taking her to a friend’s car, he gave her a pendant-sized gold bar. He bought it while receiving cancer treatments in Germany and gave it to Bertinelli, despite not getting his current wife anything.

Even on his deathbed, the two’s love remained. “I love you’ are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me,” she wrote. “And they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.”