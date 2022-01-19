Valerie Bertinelli Says She Thinks About Betty White ‘All the Time’

Betty White’s Hot in Cleveland co-star, Valerie Bertinelli, will never forget the late actress.

From 2010-2015, the two stars acted alongside each other in the famous TV Land television show. They also acted together with Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick.

Bertinelli, Leeves, and Malick played three Los Angeles women who decide to stay put in Cleveland where they’re still viewed as “hot.” After their Paris-bound airplane makes an emergency landing, they decide to stay in Ohio. The three end up renting a home with a strange caretaker played by the fabulous Betty White.

In an interview with Extra, the Food Network star opened up about White. She also discussed how she celebrated what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Monday.

“Well, I went to bed at 6 o’clock because I had to get up at 3. So I wanted to have a vodka on the rocks with a hot dog, so I’ll be doing that in her honor tonight,” she said.

“I think about her all the time. I mean, whenever I look at my animals, she named two of my pets, so she’s just she’s always around me, always,” she continued.

As Bertinelli knew, White had a deep admiration for animals.

“You know, it’s always, like, harder for us because we’re left behind, but I’m so happy for her because I know she’s with Allen. I know she’s with all the animals that went before her. I know she is in literal heaven. She absolutely is.”

Valerie Bertinelli also mentioned the death of her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. After the divorce, White and Bertinelli stayed pretty close.

Valerie Bertinelli Discusses How Writing Book Helped Her Cope With Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Recently, Valerie Bertinelli wrote a book about her struggles with her weight, growing up, and her relationship with Eddie Van Halen. The actress revealed that writing the book helped her cope with her ex-husband’s death.

The book is about her journey of self-acceptance. The collection of essays also gives readers insight into how her relationship with the late Rockstar harmed her relationship with her second husband.

During an interview with USA TODAY, the 61-year-old actress discussed what it was like writing her book, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.”

“I learned at a very, very young age that gaining weight made me unlovable. I watched my dad not love my mother as much when she gained weight. Also, I had an elementary school teacher point at my belly and say ‘You’d better watch that.’ Before that, I wasn’t even aware of my body. I’m doing my best to get that and scrape it all out of me. But it takes time.”

When she reflected on the death of Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli advised people to “treat someone like you’re never going to see them again.” Now that’s something everyone would benefit from remembering.