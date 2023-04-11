Valerie Bertinelli to Appear in Baking Series Following Cancellation of Food Network Show

Days after it was announced the Food Network officially canceled her long-running cooking series, Valerie Bertinelli is already working on her next television gig.

According to PEOPLE, Bertinelli will be appearing in the new season of the Kids Baking Championship. It was revealed by a source that the former Food Network star has already shot the next season. She is co-hosting the competition alongside famed pastry chef and TV personality Duff Goldman. According to its website, the show features a group of talented young bakers who are led through tasty challenges designed to find the most impressive and creative baker.

Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram over Easter weekend to announce that her series Valerie’s Home Cooking is airing its new and final episodes starting this week. “Food Network canceled us last summer,” Bertinelli told her followers in an Instagram post. “I have no idea why. And I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season.”

Bertinelli also said that she loved making the show, which has 14 seasons. “It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

Valerie’s Home Cooking first premiered on the Food Network in 2015. Among the celebrity guests who appeared on the show were Betty White and Hoda Kotb.

TV Personalities Sunny Anderson and Ree Drummond Respond to the Cancellation of Valerie Bertinelli’s Cooking Show

Meanwhile, among the fans who took to Instagram to support Valerie Bertinelli after her series’ cancellation was fellow Food Network stars, Sunny Anderson and Ree Drummond.

In her comment, Anderson stated she knew the feeling of a cooking show cut. “I also know the feeling of something else greater you couldn’t imagine coming next!” she encouraged Bertinelli. “Wishing you well and it’s surely not the last we will see of your talents!!”

Drummond could not help but gush about Valerie Bertinelli. She is planning to watch every new episode and enjoy every second. “[I] will of course watch you wherever your career and life take you,” she continued. “Thank you for sharing so much of yourself for so many years. I know I don’t have to tell you that I’m a Valerie B. fan for life.”

Reba star Melissa Peterman then took to the comment section of Bertinelli’s post to declare that Valerie’s Home Cooking is the “most delicious food” she has put her in her mouth. “AND Valerie’s kitchen is the happiest place to be (it smells like all of your favorite things live there) PLUS there is no one I would rather eat, drink and laugh with,” she added.