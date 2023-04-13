Vanna White Reveals Her ‘Serious’ Fitness Routine for ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Anyone who has watched Wheel of Fortune over the years knows that Vanna White uses her arms a lot as the show’s letter-turner. It takes a lot of work for her to perform her nightly tasks. Apparently, White keeps her arms in shape with a little dumbbell action. In this clip from the show, Pat Sajak reveals a little behind-the-scenes activity with White. Before starting her duties, White will work out a little bit. She wants to keep those arms toned and in shape. We get a chance to see Vanna pump iron for a minute or two. Take a look at this Wheel of Fortune video clip from a recent show. Maybe it might inspire you to get a little more in shape.

Wheel fans were over-the-moon happy with White’s effort. One fan wrote, “Wow, Vanna putting on the gun show”. Another fan said, “Vanna has two tickets to the gun show”. One more commenter among many wrote, “Nice guns Vanna still looking great but hey if I got paid as much as you do, well better be damn straight that’s the money makers right there got to keep up on the game”.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Vanna White Doesn’t Like All Of Her Outfits She Wears On TV

Being Vanna White means that she gets to wear a lot of different outfits on the game show. She admits, though, that she does not love all the outfits she’s put on for Wheel of Fortune over the years. “I don’t love every outfit I wear because I feel like there’s so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I’m trying to please everybody,” White, 65, told PEOPLE. “Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say.”

Don’t get her started about leaving the show, either. While Sajak admitted in an interview that they wer nearer the end than the beginning at this time, White doesn’t want to think about the ending of their run. “I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White said in a PEOPLE interview. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.” White also said that it’s hard for her to visualize Wheel of Fortune without either host. “I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that,” she said.

Meanwhile, a couple of years ago, the show released a photo of a younger Sajak and White. It was part of a before-and-after look at the show’s hosts. The “after” photo reveals that they have aged gracefully over the years.