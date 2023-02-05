VIDEO: The Beatles Bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite on the Dance Floor

Former Beatles bandmates Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney were tearing up the dance floor during a recent star-studded celebration thrown by McCartney’s daughter, Stella McCartney.

The music icons were seen tearing up the dance floor last week on Thursday (February 2) during the Los Angeles event. The event, iHeartRadio reports, was a celebration of the launch of Stella McCartney’s latest Adidas collection.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better,” Ringo Starr says in a recent Twitter post. Accompanying the message shared by the former Beatle is a video of himself and McCartney dancing the night away. The pair are seen hugging, clapping, and boogying to the Candi Stanton hit 1976 disco classic Young Hearts Run Free.

Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party. What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love. pic.twitter.com/Aro0XJjjYs — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 3, 2023

“[We] were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party,” Ringo Starr says of his reunion with his Beatles bandmate. “What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love.”

The Former Bandmates Remain Very Close Friends Decades After The Iconic Band Broke Up

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney remain very close friends today, even decades after the Beatles came to an end. In fact, Ringo discussed the ongoing friendship between the two former bandmates recently, notes a report via PEOPLE.

According to Starr, the two musicians regularly get together. “We’re still pals,” the former Beatle says of his bandmate.

“We usually talk about how badly he’s dressed,” the drummer quips.

“We talk about anything anybody talks about. About the meal, about football, about music. I don’t know why people think we have different things to talk about,” Ringo Starr continues of his get-togethers with Paul McCartney.

“We talk about the same s**t everybody talks about,” he adds.

Paul McCartney Joins Dolly Parton In A Cover Of A Classic Beatles Hit

Recently, country music icon Dolly Parton shared the news that she is releasing her first ever rock-n-roll album, Rock Star. This album includes several partnership projects where the Jolene singer pairs with some of the biggest names in music. Among these collaborations is a cover of the 1970 Beatles hit Let It Be.

“Paul McCartney sang with me on [a cover of the Beatles’ 1970 song] Let It Be,” Dolly Parton shares during a recent interview with Rachael Ray. Dolly Parton adds that Paul McCartney is just one of the surprise guests she has planned for her Rock Star release later this year. According to the music legend, there are “a lot of wonderful iconic songs that people love and wonderful iconic singers joining me on them.”

“Here I am at 77 going to be a rock star!” the singer adds with a laugh.