The Fast & Furious film franchise has always rooted its storylines deeply within a focus on family. And, the tight-knit Fast & Furious franchise cast and crew carry this emphasis beyond the camera developing bonds with their people on and off the screen. This becomes abundantly clear when looking at some behind-the-scenes takes from the set of the franchise’s final run, Fast X.

Some of these behind-the-scenes glimpses include Fast X star Vin Diesel and his on-screen sister, Fast X costar Jordana Brewster as the two finally reunite on the set. “The sigh of siblings reuniting,” quips Vin Diesel in a recent Instagram post.

“My sister on and off-screen for two and a half decades,” the Fast X star writes of Brewster in the recent Insta post.

“So blessed, so grateful,” Vin Diesel continues in his message. “For those who can receive it… we wish you, love … Grateful for you all and hope to make you, him, and the universe proud. A miracle.”

Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster Have a Long Fast & Furious History Together

In the Instagram post, Vin Diesel shares a video as he and Jordana Brewster relish in each other’s company. The two are content with few words as they share a warm embrace. Finally, Brewster lets out a sigh and says, “finally,” as Vin Diesel breaks out in laughter.

Brewster and Diesel have shared the screen as Fast & Furious siblings Dom and Mia Toretto for over two decades now. So, it’s no wonder why the two stars have formed a bond. It’s a fun thing to see the two as they come together for their off-screen bonding session.

Fast X Promises Star-Studded Finale to Long-Running Film Franchise

The upcoming Fast & Furious installment Fast X promises a star-studded cast. And, of course, plenty of sleek rides and heart-pounding races.

Of course, there is the franchise’s core cast consists of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Ludacris – among others. The upcoming flick will also see Charlize Theron and Cardi B in their popular roles. However, Fast X also boasts an impressive list of newcomers to the franchise. Some of these include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Daniela Melchior.

In fact, Diesel has had a blast sharing some of these new costars with Fast & Furious fans on his Instagram page. Including one hilarious behind-the-scenes clip with Aquaman star Jason Mamoa.

“Week 5, day one of an intense new action sequence!!” Diesel quips in the Insta post which features Mamoa soaking up some rays on one of the famous Fast & Furious rides.

“Jason, what are you doing on this care,” Vin Diesel asks Mamoa in the hilarious post. “And how are you feeling?”

Mamoa doesn’t skip a beat before telling his Fast X costar that he’s reenacting a new White Snake video. Then, he adds that he is feeling “amazing.” All while he and Vin Diesel check out his on-screen ride. “I finally have a fast car!” the star exclaims.