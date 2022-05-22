Vin Diesel Reveals First Look at New ‘Fast X’ Castmember Brie Larson on Set

Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious family continues to grow as actress Brie Larson joins the crew for the franchise’s upcoming 10th installment, Fast X.

On Thursday, Diesel shared a sweet pic of Larson resting her head on his shoulder. Diesel stars as Dominic Toretto in the Fast franchise. For now, we don’t know what character Larson will play in the upcoming blockbuster. The movie is set to premiere next spring.

Larson, known for her work in the Marvel Universe, was welcomed into the family relatively quickly. However, while we know she probably won’t be suiting up in her Captain Marvel suit, we still don’t know too much about her character in Fast X.

For now, her new co-stars are anything but shy about sharing their excitement for Larson’s role on Fast X.

So far, the Fast & Furious family has welcomed the MCU star with open arms. When Diesel took to Instagram to introduce the actress and her character to the beloved franchise, he included a sweet message about the newest addition to the film series.

“There are some people you will meet in life … That will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX,” Diesel wrote alongside the sweet pic.

In addition, Diesel also posted about his fellow Fast & Furious co-star, Jordana Brewster. In the clip posted by Diesel, Brewster seems confused as she thinks they’re taking a selfie as Diesel records a video.

“The sigh of siblings reuniting … my sister on and off screen for two and a half decades. So blessed, so grateful,” Diesel wrote of his on-screen sister. The 42-year-old actress played Mia in 2001’s original The Fast and the Furious and every film in the franchise since 2009’s Fast & Furious.

Vin Diesel posts pics with Jordana Brewster & Jason Momoa on Fast X Set

“For those who can receive it … we wish you love,” he continued. “Grateful for you all and hope to make you, him and the universe proud. A miracle.”

Diesel posted a video of himself and Jason Momoa, who is also set to play the movie’s villain. Though they are enemies on camera, they get along on set as they appear to be goofing around with Momoa hanging out on the hood of a car.

“I finally got a fast car. Matches my nails,” joked Momoa as he showed off the vehicle. “I feel amazing. It’s day one — me and you together, buddy!”

The upcoming 10th and 11th movies will conclude the beloved franchise. Longtime Fast & Furious stars Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel will more than likely return.

As for Larson, Fans will have to wait until May 19, 2023, to see what she brings to the family.