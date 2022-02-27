‘Viva Las Vegas’ Star Ann-Margret Reflects on Marriage With Roger Smith

Viva Las Vegas actress Ann-Margret Opened up about her long-lasting marriage with fellow actor Roger Smith.

“When I look back at my life, I am most proud of my marriage,” said Ann-Margret. “We both wanted it to work. And it did work. We were together night and day. We loved each other and we were always in each other’s corner.”

Additionally, the actress opened up about the legacy of Viva Las Vegas and her relationship with Elvis Presley.

“Just thinking about ‘Viva Las Vegas,’ or anytime someone mentions it, I smile,” she said at the time. “It was one of the happiest times of my life. George Sidney, who directed ’Bye Bye Birdie’ also directed ‘Viva Las Vegas.’ And believe it or not, I had never seen E.P. perform.”

She then continued: “I know that’s hard to believe, but I hadn’t! I really got to see it when we were rehearsing, singing and dancing with each other. But we moved very much the same. And he loved his mother. I loved my mother and father. I had a great time. We were friends ‘till the end. I had a great time.”

Of course, there was a point in time when the Viva Las Vegas stars considered marrying each other. Ultimately, Presley decided to marry longtime love Priscilla, and Ann-Margret married Smith–a week later. Even so, after the musician’s divorce, he had but one request of his former flame.

“He asked if he could see me. It was a question I’d anticipated since [that] afternoon but hoped that he wouldn’t really ask,” Ann-Margret said. She replied back “you know I can’t.” She was now married and had no intention to revisit their past romance.

Elvis’s Viva Las Vegas Costar Talks Romance

This isn’t the first time Ann-Margret addressed the affair she shared with the King. The Viva Las Vegas costars met and fell in love fast on set.

“We both felt a current, an electricity that went straight through us,” said Margret. “It would become a force we couldn’t control… Little did we know we shared a devil within. We were quiet, polite, careful. But I knew what was going to happen once we got to know each other. Elvis did, too.”

Their passion stemmed from a shared love of music. According to Ann-Margret, their bodies were in sync whenever they danced.

“We experienced music in the same visceral way,” Margret explained. “Music ignited a fiery pent-up passion inside Elvis and inside me. It was an odd, embarrassing, funny, inspiring, and wonderful sensation. We looked at each other move and saw virtual mirror images. When Elvis thrust his pelvis, mine slammed forward, too. When his shoulder dropped, I was down there with him. When he whirled, I was already on my heel.”

As for Elvis’s reputation, the actress was quick to defend him. Ann-Margret was clear in her words: Elvis Presley was a goodhearted person. She explained: “There’s been so much, for some reason, negative situations surrounding his name that I wanted to show the man that I knew – generous, loving, funny, talented, gifted – and only show complete respect.”