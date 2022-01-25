‘Wagon Train’ Star Ward Bond Owes Acting Career to His ‘Ugly Face’

Wagon Train legend Ward Bond had an accomplished career in Hollywood. And that’s all thanks to his “Ugly” Mug.

Now, to be clear, we think Ward Bond was quite handsome. But for some reason, famed director John Ford thought otherwise.

As Bond once shared, his film career began when he was playing football for The University of Southern California and Ford was looking for some linemen to cast in Salute. The film showcased the rivalry between Army and Navy, and the director needed some grizzly-looking players in the background.

So he headed out to a USC practice to recruit some actors one day and spotted Bond on the field.

“Get me that one with the ugly face,” Ford said when he noticed the future Western star.

And with that, Ward Bond was an actor. In the movie, he played Midshipman Harold. And interestingly, one of his fellow teammates was also cast in the movie. His name was Marion Morrison—a.k.a John Wayne.

The Duke didn’t have as big of a role as Bond in Salute, however. Mostly, he served as a prop boy behind the scenes. But he did get a little screen time as an uncredited extra.

And though Ward Bond and John Wayne went to the same college, played for the same football team, and debuted in the same movie, they didn’t become friends for another decade.

‘Wagon Train’ Co-Stars John Wayne and Ward Bond Became Friends While Filming ‘Stagecoach’

Ten years later, John Wayne and Ward Bond once again worked for John Ford on Stagecoach. And it was there that the iconic actors became close friends.

In fact, the duo was known to be best friends. And during their careers, they managed to film 22 movies and 2 television shows together. But because Wayne found his place as a Western Hero and Bond found his as a Western villain, it was probably an easy feat.

And at that point, Ward Bond credited both his “ugly face” and his riding skills for his success in the industry. The actor started riding horses when he was a kid. And by the time he was making movies, he “really” knew what he was doing.

But as Bond once shared with columnist Hal Humphrey, most actors did not.

“Some of these guys look like I would like if I were flyin’ a B-36,” Bond told Humphrey. “I saw one on TV who mounted like an old woman. Then he leans forward, pulls back the reins, and starts flappin’ his arms. The poor horse didn’t know what to do.”

“I guess you could say I’m my own technical advisor on Wagon Train,” Bond continued.