‘Walker’: An Uneasy Alliance Between Liam and Dan Could Be the Focus of Episode 9

This season of Walker has had a lot of twists and strange incidents. However, this alliance might be one of the biggest surprises of all.

Look, Dan and Liam do not like each other. We all know that. You don’t have to have seen every episode of Walker to know that! Despite their rough past with one another, the two are set to team up in the all-new episode. Sucker Punch is the episode title and it seems like there are a lot of implications in this one.

It isn’t often that Walker has an episode so consequential. While the show follows long story arcs throughout multiple episodes, it can cut through time rapidly from episode to episode. Serano is set to get out of jail on bail. And, that is an issue for not just Dan but also Liam.

After going to Liam with the information about Serano, Dan is sure that he needs help. However, there is one stipulation…Cordell cannot know. If Walker can’t know, how does Liam deal with the contradictions of family and try to get this job done?

The synopsis gives a bit of insight into the episode. “When he hears that Serano is out on bail, Dan panics and asks Liam for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August to hit the stage.”

So, there will be a very interesting alliance here. One that will push the limits of both men’s trust. Walker is always throwing curveballs.

Implications From Alliance in ‘Walker’

So, what does this alliance ultimately mean? Well, it means a few different things. Depending on the outcome and the success of their efforts, Liam and Dan could change the course of some relationships on the show. Namely, Liam and Walker. If Cordell finds out that he has done this after the events around Christmas, then Walker won’t be very happy.

Also, what if Dan and Liam end up being a thing. Like, an actual friendship? It would mean a few different changes on the show. Those dynamics can change and surely fans would like to see these personalities develop over time. However, one thing folks don’t want to see has to be Liam and Cordell falling apart.

The last thing that could happen as a result of this episode, is Serano goes free. If he doesn’t end up back in jail, it might force Cordell, Liam, and Dan to all come together. Things are shaping up to be very interesting as this season continues. If Serano becomes a bigger problem than originally intended, what does that do to everything else on the show?