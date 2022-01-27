‘Walker’: Cordell Isn’t Happy by Recent News in New Clip

When an all-new episode of Walker, Cordell is going to be under some heavy stress. Serano is out and that means trouble.

With a man as dangerous as Serano out of jail and back into the public, Cordell’s entire family is in trouble. This is one of those moments where things seem to be falling apart around our protagonist. In a clip shared exclusively by TV Insider, we see our Texas Ranger not sure what he wants to do. Rarely does he seems so lost and without a solution.

Of course, Cordell has to listen to Denise. The attorney has been trying to keep Walker on the right track. If either Liam or Cordell goes off of the rails with Serano, it could mean that he is free for much longer than they want him to be. Risking it with any sort of illegal or unsavory activity would not be worth it.

Here is what a press release about the episode, Sucker Punch, says. Sucker Punch is a bit of an ominous title, don’t you think?

“When he hears that Serano is out on bail, Dan panics and asks Liam for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August to hit the stage.”

This will be the last new episode on The CW until March 3! So, fans better enjoy it while it lasts. Because judging by the synopsis above, this episode is going to have a big cliffhanger. Serano is free, what will Walker do next?

‘Walker’ Cordell Took the Lead, Now What?

This season of Walker has shown us a few things that are eye-opening. Cordell, in the last episode, was forced to take over Captain Larry James‘ leadership role. The Captain had been shot in the line of duty. Things didn’t look too good for James either.

For Cordell, a promotion to a leadership position was something he had been looking for. With power and responsibility thrust upon him in a dire situation, was he able to navigate? Well, yes. Cordell did well in the position. However, it revealed something to the character. He doesn’t want to be promoted.

For right now, when it comes to the Walker star, Cordell wants to keep doing what he has been doing. Spend time with his family and help keep his community safe. This deal with Serano is going to push his limits yet again before the February hiatus.