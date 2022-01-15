‘Walker’: Here’s What That Big Twist Means for Cordell

The Walker winter premiere was big for Cordell.

In the show, Cordell was actually getting some headway on the Serrano case when his brother Liam put the entire prosecution in jeopardy. And while Captain James was working on getting Trey into witness protection, a Northside Nation gunman ambushed him and shot him twice in the chest.

Of course, the situation has taken a complete turn for the worse. And Cordell Walker is going to be the person tasked with cleaning up the mess.

According to next week’s official synopsis, James’ life is hanging in the balance. And because of that, he’ll be off the job for a while. That means that Cordell will have to step up as interim Captain.

Cordell Walkers Temporary Promotion Could Mean Big Things

So how long will Cordell Walker hold his promotion? That’s hard to tell. With the severity of Captain James’ wounds, it’s possible he could die. However, since the series just wrote off Lindsey Morgan’s Micki Ramirez, it seems unlikely that another major character would make an exit so soon. Stranger things have happened, though. So a permanent Walker promotion isn’t off the table.

But considering that the CW wrote that the captain is in “critical condition,” it’s also unlikely that he’ll be walking out of the hospital any time soon. And even when he is released, he’ll certainly have more recuperating to do at home.

The big twist definitely sets up an interesting and worrisome storyline for Cordell though. Not only is he stepping into the captain position at the worst time possible, but he’s also dealing with his brother’s mess. And at the end of last week’s episode, he vowed to help and protect Liam, despite everything.

But if Serrano’s men were willing to kill one police officer, they’re probably willing to kill more.

And on top of everything else, Cordell is still dealing with Micki’s decision to move back to San Antonio. So he’s maxed out emotionally and professionally. However, if the officer manages to get the case under control, it could mean big things for him in the future.

Catch the episode, titled Two Points for Honesty, next Thursday (Jan. 20th) at 8/7 pm CT on the CW.

Will Lindsey Morgan Return to Walker?

Walker has gone through a lot of changes lately. But one of the biggest changes came when lead actress Lindsey Morgan retired from the series.

In many cases, when a star exits a show, they come back after a hiatus. Or sometimes, they decide to return for guest appearances. But when Morgan was asked if she’d consider going back to Walker, her answer was “one-hundred percent, no questions asked” no.

“Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s really interesting because my life can parallel Micki’s a lot. And this was kind of a similar instance. “I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes.”