‘Walker: Independence’ Star Crossing Over to Original Series ‘Walker’

Justin Johnson Cortez, who is a series regular on the CW drama Walker: Independence, is going over to be a guest star on Walker. Cortez plays a potentially recurring new role and it might have connections to Calian, the Indigenous character that he plays on Walker: Independence.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Cortez will appear on Walker as Detective Sonny Alcala, who is a shrewd Homicide Detective who got his start working closely with Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki, and Captain James, played by Coby Bell, on a case years ago. The detective initially calls Walker as a courtesy to let him know of a death relating to a case, but something does not make sense at all.

Justin Johnson Cortez Plays Calian On ‘Walker: Independence’

The Walker origin series Walker: Independence is set in the 1800s. It follows Abigail Walker, the ancestor of Padalecki’s Cordell Walker. Cortez plays Calian, a member of an Indigenous scouting party outside Independence, Texas. In the midseason finale, Calian leaves Independence after being put on trial for the murder of one of the town’s founding fathers, Francis Reyes, Deadline reports.

Padalecki, who works as an executive producer on Walker: Independence, recently made a cameo of his own on the prequel series. In a Season 3 episode, Padelecki’s unnamed character has a scene with Walker alum Matt Barr’s Hoyt Rawlins. The pair meet while trying to rob a train. They exchange a joke and consider partnering up. The two thieves draw their guns on each other. Hoyt comes out victorious.

A new episode of Walker airs Thursday night. Cortez’s representation includes Defining Artists, MRK MGMT, and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christophere.

Abby Walker Sees Her Husband Killed In Front Of Her Very Eyes

Meanwhile, last February, Walker: Independence seemed to be looking for its American frontier. Abby Walker goes through a traumatic event in her life. She sees her husband killed right in front of her. This happens after leaving Boston for the West. After meeting up with Hoyt, she starts a new life and journey that leads her right to Independence. Another thing that is changing is the frontier. The people in and around it will raise the storylines even more on the show.

Now, there are times when a new show’s cast takes part in something to get people hooked on the show. Walker: Independence set up a saloon photo shoot that got a lot of eyeballs on it. Katherine McNamara plays Abby on the show. She said in an interview with TV Line that this was not “your mama’s western.” She said, “It’s not the western you’re expecting. Every character is not what they seem on the surface.”