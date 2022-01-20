‘Walker’ Star Coby Bell Opens Up About James’s Condition

Walker actor Coby Bell revealed his character’s fate after the last episode’s surprising twist, which saw his character in critical condition.

“I would imagine he’s in pain,” Bell told TVLine. “The episode is directly after he gets shot, so the audience is wondering, ‘Is he going to make it?’ Trey sort of comes to the rescue. His military training kicks in. He has like a little gun battle with the guy who shot Captain James. Luckily, a trooper is already on the way to the location. She takes him to the hospital and then he’s in critical condition for the rest of the episode. It’s a roller coaster of, ‘Is he going to make it? Is he not going to make it?’ It was a heavy episode.”

Additionally, Bell unpacked how getting shot impacts Captain James in his personal life. While he is a main character in the series, James’s personal life isn’t normally a key focus.

“He’s recently divorced,” explained Bell. “When he gets shot, he’s in critical condition. His ex-wife shows up at the hospital with their son. It’s going to be cool for the audience to get to see that side of his life and get to know Kelly, his ex-wife, and what their relationship was like. Kearran Giovanni came in, and she was great. She just hopped right in, and it felt like she had always been there… You can see that there is still love there between the two of them.”

The actor also joked about how the writers pulled one over on the audience. He said: “The writers did another good job of leading the audience one way, only to have them get sucker punched from from behind, which they’re so good at with this show. I watch the show with my kids, and even having read the scripts, the twists that the writers put in there sneak up on me. We think they’re coming after Trey, but they were not.”

Walker Star Teases How James’s Injury Affects the Team

Moreover, Bell discussed how the rest of the team will react, adding that “it’s a shock to everyone.” Especially impacted is protagonist Cordell Walker, who now has to step up as acting captain in James’s absence.

“James has always been this steady presence, and I think everyone assumes Captain James is going to be fine. He’s always been fine, he’s always going to be fine, and then [when] something happens, it’s like, ‘Whoa, wait a minute.’ And then with Micki gone, I think James was sort of grooming Micki to eventually fill that captain role. But with Micki gone, Walker has to jump in, and he’s not really built for that kind of leadership.”

Bell further explained why Walker acting as captain is difficult.

“He’s more of [an] out-in-the-field, kick-butt-first-and-ask-questions-later kind of guy,” Bell added. “But he’s learning. So Walker has to challenge himself to see what kind of leader he is in that situation.”

New episodes of Walker air Thursdays at 8p.m. eastern on The CW.