‘Walker’ Star Dave Annable Works on His ‘Bad Guy Face’ in New Photo From His Trailer

One of our favorite Walker and Yellowstone actors, Dave Annable, is working on his evil face.

Dave Annable played Lee Dutton on the hit series, Yellowstone and also had a role on Walker. Annable plays Dan Miller on the show. In the show, Dan Miller is Denise’s husband and he’s extremely protective of her. He takes his many acting experiences to make this series amazing for fans.

One day ago, Annable shared a mean looking picture with his Instagram followers. He’s practicing his evil face for the new Walker episode that airs this Thursday night at 8/7c.

In the caption of the post, Dave Annable said, “You know you’re a real actor when you work on your bad guy face sitting in your trailer waiting to show them your bad guy face. Watch @thecwwalker Thursday night at 8/7c.”

In addition to the post, one of his fans commented on how his shirt makes him look less than evil. “Bad guy? The shirt says otherwise.”

On the other hand, several other users said that’s the perfect bad guy face for him. For example, one said, “You have it down!”

What do you think Outsiders, is this a good impression for an evil character? Let us know on our social media!

Dave Annable is a Huge Family Guy

Every once in a while Dave Annable updates his fans with what his family’s up to. Recently, for example, he shared a short clip of him and his wife with their kid. In the clip, you’ll find them singing to their little ray of sunshine. Towards the end of the video, the little kid starts jamming out with them. If you have free time, you have to check it out. It is a must-see video!

In the caption of the post, Dave Annable wrote, “Do you remember the moment you realized you had the coolest kid in the world? Here’s mine.”

Watch it here:

Additionally, fans are flooding the comments with cuteness overload. A few of his fans said that this video brightened their day. I mean, it’s not everyday we get to see Dave Annable rocking out with his family to a classic.

“Cutest thing I’ve seen today,” one user said.

Another fan added, “That child had no choice but to be cool!!!! Look who’s raising her!!!”

After all, she really does have the best dad in the world. He’s talented, funny, and willing to dance with her. I don’t know about you, but I’d want to spend a full day with him and his family. Random dance parties are always the way to go!