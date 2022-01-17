‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Teases Two Characters Will Bond More

Walker series lead Jared Padalecki revealed how the exit of Micki Ramirez will bring two characters much closer.

After Lindsey Morgan’s emotional departure from the role of Micki, those who love her were left behind to adapt to her absence. As a result, Padalecki teased that his character will bond with Trey. Both of them lost a partner and a girlfriend, respectively.

“Much like would happen in real life if somebody who you cared about deeply lost somebody as well… you kind of bond even more,” Padalecki said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We do see Trey and what he means to the Walker family as we move forward.”

Walker sees the title character returning to his job as a Texas Ranger after an undercover assignment. Alongside Morgan as Micki Ramirez, Padalecki plays series protagonist Cordell Walker. The first season follows Cordell making amends with his family and solving his wife’s murder. Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, and Molly Hagan also round out the supporting cast.

Morgan left the series midway through its second season. While her departure was abrupt, she will have a lasting affect on the series. Discussing how Cordell copes with Micki’s absence, Padalecki said: “He knows it’s his job to get back on the horse and move forward, but he certainly feels the absence. He’s dedicated to moving forward almost in her honor.”

Walker Star Discusses Exit From Hit Series

When Morgan left Walker, fans questioned how the series could go on without one of its central characters. As a result, it didn’t take long for Morgan to address whether she would consider a return to the series. After all, her exit was for personal reasons, not because of conflict with the network or costars.

“One-hundred percent,” Morgan said. “No questions asked. Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. It’s really interesting because my life can parallel Micki’s a lot, and this was kind of a similar instance. I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes.”

The actress explained that she appreciated being able to “explore the priority shifting” that people often have to do. Morgan explained that Micki’s arc was about “examining the choices we make and the personas we create and the stories we tell ourselves.”

Even so, Walker fans can rest easy knowing that Morgan is game to return if and when being on the show aligns with her priorities.

“I really need my body and myself to be in the best possible place it can be,” said Morgan. “And I think that’s exactly what Micki’s doing now too.”