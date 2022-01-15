WATCH: ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Releases Preview of Bob Saget Memorial Tribute

On Sunday, America’s Funniest Home Videos will honor its former host Bob Saget following his unexpected death this past weekend.

Saget passed away while in Florida on tour doing stand-up comedy across the state. Following a stop in Orlando, the Full House star was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room. Ever since word spread of his passing, an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and fans has taken over social media. Other tributes have been planned as well, including one that will feature on AFV‘s upcoming episode.

“This Sunday, America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay homage to former host Bob Saget with a beautiful tribute. Bob was a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world,” the tribute’s description says.

Saget hosted AFV beginning with its 1989 debut, which aired as a one-off TV special. The following year, it premiered as a full series. Bob Saget went on to host the show for seven more years until 1997 when he stepped away from the show. Various hosts have taken over the series since, with Tom Bergeron heading the show from 2001 to 2015.

Current host Alfonso Ribeiro (better known as Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) has been at the helm of the series since Bergeron retired. In a preview of Sunday’s tribute to honor Bob Saget, Ribeiro introduces the AFV montage by saying, “Take a look back at Bob being Bob.”

The clip opens with several of Bob Saget’s amusing entrances on the show. For example, the comedian/actor crashed through a prop window, rode in a tiny red car, and was accompanied by a monkey in some of the openings.

AFV‘s “Bob Saget Memorial Tribute” will air this Sunday, January 16 at 7/6c on ABC.

Bob Saget’s Famous Friends Pick Up His Car From LAX Following His Death

As mentioned, Bob Saget was on tour in Florida doing stand-up when he unexpectedly passed away. Therefore the task of picking up his car from Los Angeles International airport fell to two of his close friends. In a video shared on Instagram, musician John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross filmed their emotional drive home in Saget’s car.

“[He] treated everyone like family,” Ross said of his longtime friend and fellow comedian. “[Bob] really did take care of everybody … If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at 3 in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy. He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status … he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There’s going to be something missing for a long time.”

“Rolling With Saget. Love you Bob,” John Mayer wrote on his Instagram post.