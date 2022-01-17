Watch ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tribute to Bob Saget From Sunday’s Episode

ABC show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” aired a special tribute to late host Bob Saget during Sunday’s episode.

Saget, the show’s original host from 1989 to 1997, died last Sunday. The 65-year-old was on tour in Florida and found in his Ritz Carlton hotel room.

The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode with current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introducing the emotional segment. The show’s social media accounts shared the video clip.

One Instagram commenter liked the video clip, saying, “Brought tears to my eyes! Bob Saget will be greatly missed, always loved, and never forgotten!”

Saget Clip Showed Host in Prime, Later Years

Ribeiro said the former host was “still synonymous with the show” years after leaving it.

The new host said the show “would not have been the same without (Bob Saget’s) sense of humor.”

An official show press release also reflected on Saget’s life.

“Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,” the show says in a statement. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud, and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

The 1-minute, 30-second clip showed some of Saget’s best moments, including one show introduction where he busted through the show’s set windows before welcoming viewers to that episode.

Bob Saget often introduced hilarious homemade videos of people falling, adorable animals, and other backyard shenanigans. He told former host John Bergeron about his clip voice narrations during the show in the clip.

The late host said he had about five different “voices” and got Bergeron to crack up while demonstrating them.

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Still Running

After Saget left the show in 1997, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes hosted had a two-season stint. Bergeron then took over in 2001 for a 14-year run, followed by Ribeiro in 2015. Ribeiro, a former “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant, still hosts the show.

Variety reported that the show originated as an hourlong special before the ABC network became a full-time series. During that same time, Bob Saget had a key role in another ABC show, “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995. He started as widowed husband Danny Tanner on the show.

Bob Saget found continued success on TV and movie work. He directed “Dirty Work” with late actor Norm Macdonald. In Sept. 2006, Saget hosted the NBC game show 1 vs 100. The actor also appeared on Broadway, starring as Man in Chair in “The Drowsy Chaperone” in Oct. 2007.

The actor recently got back into standup comedy and was on his “I Don’t Do Negative” Tour. Saget’s Twitter account had a tour schedule with performances in cities through June.