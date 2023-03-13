WATCH: Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Posts Funny NSFW Behind the Scenes Blooper

While Blue Bloods is a pretty serious show on CBS, there are moments on the show’s set that reflect a lighthearted nature. One of the show’s stars that keeps things loose is Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan. He notably puts out photos from the show’s set at times. But this time, he is sharing a doozy of a video.



In this one, we get to see some behind-the-scenes work taking place. You will notice that this video really is NSFW. Yet we think that you will find it humorous. A guest star has a momentary lapse of awareness. They apparently think that Blue Bloods is running on Netflix. There is a language malfunction taking place here. Go ahead and watch the clip for yourself.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React To Seeing Funny Blooper From Show

Fans were responding after seeing the blooper. One of them wrote, “Hell she is in New York, I would have said the same thing”. Another fan said, “Just saw this scene – minus the cuss word, lol.” This person had a kind word to say about the guest star. “I didn’t know she was famous, but instantly LOVED her! #mykindapeople”.

As for the show this season, there always are interesting storylines to follow. One of them has to do with Erin Reagan played by Bridget Moynahan. She’s got her eye on the Manhattan District Attorney role. An arc this season shows what Erin has to go through when attempting to win that coveted seat. At one point, she hired a campaign adviser to get her prepared for a bunch of TV ads. She wasn’t happy with how they came out. Erin does have the support of her father, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Fans of Blue Bloods will have to watch closely to see how things turn out in the election season.

Wahlberg Alerted Show Fans To An Upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ Reunion

Meanwhile, Wahlberg happened to raise awareness of a Magnum P.I. reunion on his show. Larry Manetti, who played Rick on the old-school CBS drama, has a part in an upcoming episode. Of course, Selleck played Thomas Magnum on there.

Fans of the show know that Danny Reagan works closely with Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramiez. Some fans have wanted them to become romantically involved. While that’s not happening, fans are seeing Danny begin to wade back into the dating world. But it’s not with Baez. His new “love interest” was a lady named Laura Acosta, played by Jessica Pimentel. Fans did not lie this one bit. They want to see Danny and Baez together.