Watch Clint Eastwood React to His Most Iconic Characters Being Brought to Life in Special Way

Over the years, Clint Eastwood has brought some of the most memorable characters in cinema to the big screen. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing a drifting cowboy in the Dollars trilogy or a hard-nosed cop in Dirty Harry, Eastwood knows how to get to the heart of a character and really bring it to life. Now, the high-end collectibles studio Sideshow Collectibles is pulling those characters off the screen and bringing them to the real world.

Recently, Sideshow Collectibles shared a behind-the-scenes video that gave a look at how the figures came together as well as the finished products. The finished products look like they pulled the characters – attitudes and all – directly from the screen. In the video, we can see how Clint Eastwood reacted to seeing them for the first time.

“It’s exciting because it’s new to me,” Clint Eastwood said of the process as a whole. Then, about the figures, he added, “When you see the amount of work and effort, and the thought that has gone into it, I’m amazed that it’s as accurate as it is.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Later in the video, Eastwood spoke a little more about the detail in the figures. “When you see the amount of work and effort and the thought that is going into it, I’m amazed this is as accurate as it is,” he said. “I mean, the boots and everything. The detail is unbelievable. A lot more detail than we had in the movie,” he added with a laugh.

Check out the incredibly lifelike figures as well as Clint Eastwood’s reaction to them in the video below.

Bringing Clint Eastwood’s Characters to Life

Sideshow’s Anna Van Slee spoke about the overall project. “What we created – with him – has to do justice to those characters the global fan community holds in such high regard.”

In order to make sure they were accurately bringing the characters to life, Sideshow enlisted Clint Eastwood to oversee parts of the designs. In the video, Eastwood said it was fun for him to be part of the process of bringing those characters to life.

Sculptor Ryan Peterson spoke on the design process. “He’s iconic for a reason. It was very fun to sculpt. Ten percent was caricature the other ninety percent was realistic. The spirit of Clint Eastwood might be felt in that ten percent caricature that stylization.”

Project Manager Jesse Lincoln spoke about finding the spirit of the characters. “Dirty Harry and Blondie are obviously the same person, but they’re two different characters. It’s not like you can use the same portrait from one to the other. There are all of these nuances in character that [Clint Eastwood], as an actor, is putting into two different roles.”