WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Jokes About Having ‘Guns’ After Getting Stopped by Security

Dwyane Johnson couldn’t resist having a little fun after getting pulled over. He even rolled out the ultimate dad joke in the process. On Wednesday, the former WWE Champion took to social media to share a video of himself getting intercepted by police outside an XFL stadium. He was asked to stop and unlock the doors for a routine security check.

“Can you please do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?” the officer asks, as the Black Adam star’s passenger records. “I can, and I got a lot of guns in here,” Johnson states, setting up perhaps the most telegraphed joke of all time. Of course, he then flexes both arms, his massive muscles snapping to attention, “These kind,” he quips as the officers laugh. “There’s always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You’re welcome,” Johnson concludes.

“Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing,” Johnson wrote in the caption to the video. “You’re welcome. XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude, and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe.”

Dwayne Johnson acquired the XFL back in 2020

Of course, Johnson, along with his ex-spouse and business collaborator Dany Garcia, joined forces to acquire the XFL in 2020. And last weekend marked its season’s commencement which Johnson couldn’t help but share on social media – as evidenced by numerous posts.

One such post shows Garcia, Johnson, and the RedBird Capital founder at an XFL game. “Man we’re grateful to feel the electricity from our XFL fans – thank you,” he wrote. “Myself and my XFL co-owners, Gerry Cardinale, founder of Red Bird Capital, and our XFL Chairwoman,[Dany Garcia]. “3 years ago, the three of us partnered up to buy the XFL because we believed deeply and respectfully in growing the game of professional football. This past weekend, we officially kicked off our season! The league of grit, passion, opportunity & second chances. The underdogs. Enjoy the season on [ESPN] and [ABC].”

According to Fox News, The Mummy Returns star gave a rousing speech to XFL players before the season kicked off. “Because what you’re gonna do, you’re gonna come out on this field, and you’re gonna line up, and you’re gonna show the world what it’s like to be truly hungry with that chip on your shoulder. I know, because I got that same chip, continued. “And we’re here because the X of the XFL represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity. You bring the dreams, we brought the opportunity.”

As many fans know, Dwyane Johnson was once an NFL hopeful before starting his wrestling career. However, things didn’t go as planned. After a college football career at the University of Miami, he only played briefly for a Canadian Football League team.