WATCH: ‘Grease’ Prequel Series ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Releases New Music Video

The upcoming Grease prequel series recently dropped a music video, and it’s an update of Frankie Valli’s original movie theme. The full-length video features scenes from the new series, titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The pink and white title card reads “Grease is the word” as the well-known instruments of Valli’s hit song begin playing in the background. Marisa Davila (Jane) and Jason Schmidt (Buddy) exchange a passionate kiss at the drive-in theater before they exit their car to have Jane break out into an exhilarating musical number. Completing the series’ cast of Pink Ladies is Cheyenne Isabel Wells starring as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso in the role of Cynthia, and Tricia Fukuhara playing Nancy – all alongside Davila’s Jane.

In the new music video, Jane creates a stir among her classmates at the drive-in when she steps out of Buddy’s car wearing his letterman jacket. Meanwhile, Nancy is seemingly oblivious to all that’s going on around her and fixated instead on the latest fashion trends in magazines. After dropping her brother, Richie off at the drive-in, Olivia seems to be attempting to break free from the poor reputation she acquired in school. Meanwhile, Cynthia just wants to become a member of the T-Birds but is unfortunately excluded by the exclusively male gang.

The ‘Grease’ prequel series takes place 4 years before the original film

Davila recently shed light on her role as Jane, the head of the new version of the Pink Ladies. “[My Character] is just passionate about fairness and wanting to be everybody’s friend,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “She comes on a little too strong and is learning that her incredible personality isn’t always accepted by other people. [Jane] wants to do what’s right. She leads with her heart. She’s a student first, so as much as she tends to be a leader, she learns something new every day from her friends.”

The prequel will take place four years before the events of Grease. The original film followed a group of seniors during their final year of high school in 1958. It starred John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as students reunited following a summer fling. In the prequel, viewers will see “four fed-up outcasts dare[d] to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Rise of the Pink Ladies will have a soundtrack produced by Justin Tranter. The songwriter has penned hits for the likes of pop acts like Fall Out Boy, Selena Gomez, and Gwen Stefani. The series will feature 30 new songs dispersed across 10 episodes. Paramount+ will launch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on April 6th, with fresh episodes arriving each Thursday.