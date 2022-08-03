WATCH: ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Hilarious Visit to a Texas Buc-ee’s

Is it becoming a rite of passage for entertainers touring Texas to stop in at Buc-ee’s between stops? The trademark superstore has become a tourist attraction in its own right. And on Monday, star of TV‘s Jackass and stuntman Steve-O checked out the famous store for himself.

Steve-O was spotted in full Buc-ee’s memorabilia. He even took a chance to entertain customers and employees with his signature style. The moment was captured in a TikTok video where Steve-O hops on top of the drink counter with his skateboard and appears to get ready to ollie onto the floor.

Those types of stunts are what Steve-O has become known for, but nothing that bizarre happened during his Buc-ee’s visit, Wharton Police Chief T.D. Lynch said. When Buc-ee’s management asked Steve-O to get down from the counter, he “complied without any incident or any disrespect,” Lynch said.

Lynch said a Wharton patrol officer was working traffic on the freeway yesterday when he stopped at Buc-ee’s and saw a crowd surrounding Steve-O. He quickly jumped off the counter and didn’t cause any further scenes. The Wharton Police Department actually took a chance to post a photo of the responding officer posing happily alongside the Jackass star.

“You never know who you may run into at Buc-ee’s! Steve-O is super cool, but Officer Pannell, you’d better not get lured into doing any crazy stuff!!!” Lynch wrote.

Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour

Steve-O is currently busy touring the country for “The Bucket List Tour”. A four-month trek across America where Steve-O brings friends to deliver his trademark stunts and gross-out antics on stage for a live audience. Steve-O spoke to Yahoo when the tour launched in May. He described why he’s still doing crazy stunts even as he approaches 50 years old.

“It’s my way of kind of acknowledging that my time for doing idiotic stuff is likely limited,” Steve-O said. “I feel like I’m running out of time to do the Jackass stuff and kind of racing against the clock to get it all out. To do the craziest things I’ve ever done,… before it becomes creepy to watch me do it.”

Steve-O described the shows as a “multimedia experience.” In addition to performing stunts live for the crowd, he also displays taboo footage of himself undergoing medical procedures.

“We have full-grown men passing out in the audience, which is a phenomenon I still don’t understand. But that’s due to footage of me getting a vasectomy,” Steve-O said.

And that’s not all. He also said, “Now there’s footage of what’s called an epidural. Where a doctor in disguise puts a four-inch needle into my spine and injects a drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me from the waist down. While I’m in full sprint.”

Steve-O’s brand of dangerous stunts and gross-out humor is not for everyone. But the stuntman seems to be enjoying his big finish.