WATCH: Jeremy Renner Shares First Official Look at New ‘Rennervations’ Series

Jeremy Renner may still be healing from his snowplow accident but that’s not keeping him from talking about a new TV series. He stars in Rennervations, which shows him working on different types of cars and renovating them. A team of builders works alongside Renner in transforming these automobiles to life.



“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner said. “But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Jeremy Renner Filmed ‘Rennervations’ Series Prior To His Snowplow Accident

Renner filmed the series, which has a trailer out now, prior to his accident. Rennervations will debut on Disney+ on April 12. So, the four-part renovation show follows Renner as well as his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin. They will travel the world and turn a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Renner and Millikin are joined by a top-notch building crew. Celebrities like Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor, and Sebastián Yatra will be along for the ride. They all will work together to change the lives of those residing in the United States, Mexico, and India.

Renner Stays Busy Promoting New Disney+ Show On His Instagram Account

Renner has been staying busy promoting the show on his Instagram account. He has posted photographs as well as writing posts teasing the new series. One post read, “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!”

In the meantime, Renner continues to focus on his healing from 30-plus broken bones in his body. The snowcat in which Renner was operating at his Reno, Nevada, home rolled back on him. He was helping his nephew out after he got his car stuck in the snow. But Renner’s aim at helping his nephew ended up causing him serious bodily harm.

A Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report said that the parking brake was not engaged at the time. Renner used the plow to get his nephew’s vehicle out of the snow. That’s when the incident occurred, though.