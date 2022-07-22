WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out Among 2 Families in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Sometimes the happiest place on Earth ain’t so happy. A fight between two families broke out at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom recently. The news came out earlier today. Those vacations can get pretty stressful and it seems like things boiled over here after a dispute. These things tend to happen quickly and that seems to be what happened in this instance. Sometimes, going back for that thing you forgot isn’t worth it.

Disney World is supposed to be a place for happiness and joy and fun. However, all of that went out the window near Cinderella’s Castle. In Fantasyland, things turned into Fightland. One visitor to the park went back to grab her phone from her motorized scooter. Disney called them Electronic Convenience Vehicles. When she went to get back in line, things took a turn for the worst and that’s when park security and deputies had to intervene.

“We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that,” an eyewitness to the event said to Fox 35.

These two families had an interaction while in line outside of Mickey’s PhilharMagic. After the woman was prevented from entering the line by the other family – things escalated. The woman’s family waited outside of the theatre for the other family to leave. That’s when the confrontation really got underway. Yelling turned to shoving and shoving turned to hands being thrown.

This wasn’t a little dust-up, either. One of the men involved in the fight was sent to the hospital. He had a facial laceration along with bruises after the fight. In the end, three folks were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges.

The video below has NSFW language.

I love me a good Disney World fight 😂pic.twitter.com/snI7K12VxA — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) July 21, 2022

Disney World Fights Happen

It was just back in May when another fight happened at Disney World. You get folks all up in a place together and emotions run high. So, the situation in May was a bit different. Everyone knows what happens when Disney World gets ready to close for the night. The fireworks! However, this show in May had an unhappy ending.

During a fight that happened while the fireworks show was going on, a woman hit her head and suffered an injury during a fight. That incident happened because of line cutting as well. Except for this time it was just for a spot to watch the show. Just like this incident outside of the theater, this one got out of hand quickly. Before anyone knew what was happening, the woman was slammed to the ground by her hair.

Look, Disney World is fun. It’s a place to have a good time and enjoy all it has to offer with your family. However, some folks are just not about that. Let’s hope we don’t have many more fights at Disney any time soon.