WATCH: Paramount+ Drops Trailer for Upcoming ‘Grease’ Prequel Series

A new Grease prequel series for Paramount+ will explore the origins of the iconic Pink Ladies gang, and the first trailer just dropped. The new promo for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies offers a sneak peek into their 1954-1955 school year—filled with romance, excitement, and music. Audiences can expect to witness Marisa Davila (Jane), Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Olivia), Ari Notartomaso (Cynthia) and Tricia Fukuhara (Nancy) transform into the renowned girl squad as they uncover the genesis of the Pink Ladies.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The trailer begins with a rousing musical number and the iconic Rydell High bell ringing. We even get to witness the girls’ “summer loving” story before school resumes for another year of fun in the fall. We even see Jane smooching in a car. “Thank you for the best summer of my short life,” Jane says after getting caught.

Yet, the girls soon encounter discrimination at their school in the form of sexist remarks, gossip, and inappropriate behavior from peers. Cynthia bravely tries to become a member of the T-Birds, yet sadly is met with scorn and ridicule from its tough guy members.

Thus, Jane is spurred to take action. “There are a lot of kids at Rydell who are sick of feeling like they’re not welcome here,” she says. Of course, this group of outsiders will soon form a gang of their own.

“We’re gonna need some jackets,” Jane announces. “The Pink Lady pledge is to act cool, to look cool, and to be cool. ‘Til death do us part, think pink.” Cynthia then chimes in with, “The world’s changing, boys!” Later, Jane waxes poetic about the formation of the Pink Ladies. “Maybe sometimes, you’ve gotta be bad to do good.”

The ‘Grease’ prequel series takes place four years before the events of the movie

The prequel will take place four years before the events of Grease. The original film followed a group of seniors during their final year of high school in 1958. Viewers will see “four fed-up outcasts dare[d] to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

The series is packed with up-and-coming talent. This includes Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, and Johnathan Nieves as Richie. Meanwhile, Jason Schmidt is in the role of Buddy alongside Maxwell Whittington-Cooper’s Wally. Jackie Hoffman completes the cast in her portrayal of Asst. Principal McGee, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As promised in the trailer, Rise of the Pink Ladies will have a soundtrack produced by Justin Tranter. The songwriter has penned hits for the likes of pop acts like Fall Out Boy, Selena Gomez, and Gwen Stefani. The series will feature 30 new songs dispersed across 10 episodes.

Paramount+ will launch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on April 6th, with fresh episodes arriving each Thursday.