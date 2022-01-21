Watch ‘Special’ Betty White Video Message Originally Planned to Release on Her Birthday

Betty White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas shared a very special message on the late icon’s Instagram page on Friday. Mikelas is now managing the star’s social media accounts following her passing on the last day of 2021. Just a few days before her death, White recorded a video meant to be shared with fans on what would have been her 100th birthday.

January 17th was a very special day. “Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration” aired at movie theaters throughout the country in honor of the actress. The film was already in the works to celebrate White before her passing. However, some adjustments were made following her death, and the project still aired on her birthday as planned.

The Instagram post caption reads, “Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals <3″

The video shows a very happy-looking Betty White thanking her fans. “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” she said with a right smile. Thank you so much, and stick around!”

Fans of the ‘Golden Girls’ Star Continue to Offer Support

Some fans responded to the video in the comments. User Katykat_wel writes, “Even almost at 100 she looks so elegant and beautiful! She is so missed dearly!”

Another supporter, jasontenjum, said the video made his heart melt. “My heart is melting. How do you love someone so much that you’ve never met,” they wrote. “Perhaps it’s because she’s been in my home since I came onto this earth. Thank you for being a friend Betty!”

And brihesse79 says White will always be a queen. “Our queen forever! I watch The Golden Girls every time I am sick, sad or lonely. I hope she knew what an influence she truly was. I’m not crying…it’s my allergies.”

Betty White’s Final Photo Before Her Death

White’s assistant Milekas also posted a sweet snap of herself with the comedian on Thursday. Mikelas writes, “You guys are lucky – it’s a two post day. Many people have had really big feelings about the profile pic. So, I decided to post what I’m sure is the last photo taken of her. Same day. After we completed recording the video for the film. I don’t have many pictures with her, because I never felt like I wanted to impose since she was always asked to take photos with people wherever we went. But I asked on 12/20/21 and I’m so glad I did. A wonderful memory of a happy, fun-filled day!”

The pair are pictured cozied up on a couch in what appears to be Betty’s home in what’s presumed to be her last photo.