WATCH: Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer Officially Drops

The trailer for the new Tom Cruise film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is finally here, and it’s every bit as epic as you would expect from the newest installment in the dramatic, action-packed Mission: Impossible franchise.

As the iconic Mission: Impossible theme builds in the background and scenes featuring high-speed chases and nail-biting fights flash across the screen, Henry Czerny’s character Eugene Kittridge gives a dramatic speech. “Your days fighting for the so-called ‘greater good’ are over,” Kittridge explains. “This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist. Never did. You need to pick a side.”

The camera then pans around, revealing that Kittridge is talking to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, the franchise’s main character and agent of the Impossible Missions Force.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters on July 14, 2023. Check out the thrilling, stunt-filled trailer in its entirety below:

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts Are ‘Absurd’ and ‘Terrifying,’ According to Costar

Tom Cruise is no stranger to doing his own stunts. In fact, the Mission: Impossible star insists on it. Though stunt doubles are common in Hollywood, an actor performing their own stunts allows for better, more intense filming opportunities, and Cruise is nothing if not dedicated to his films.

According to Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible costar, Simon Pegg, however, the actor’s stunts are particularly wild this time around. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the actor gave his thoughts on Cruise’s death-defying feats.

“Oh it’s absurd,” Pegg explained. “I mean, the stuff he did for [Mission: Impossible 7] was just kind of terrifying. As we always do, it’s like, how are you going to do more than that?”

And if Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is horrifying in terms of stunts, Part Two is going to be worse. “I just saw footage of what he’s doing for 8 and it just terrifies me. I just hope they pay me anyway, you know?”

In an interview at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise gave his own thoughts on performing his own stunts. For him, it’s as simple as this: he considers it part of the job. “No one asked Gene Kelly, ‘Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'” Cruise explained, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unfortunately, fans have quite a long time to wait for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, as the eighth installment to the franchise isn’t set to hit theaters until Summer 2024. When it does, however, we have no doubt that it will be just as intense as Simon Pegg described.