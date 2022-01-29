WATCH: Tom Selleck Once Shaved Off Half of His Iconic Mustache on Live Television

Tom Selleck is probably best known for two things — his iconic acting career stretching several decades and the fact that he’s always been able to grow a beyond amazing mustache.

You can currently watch Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on “Blue Bloods.” He’s had a role in the procedural drama since 2010. A couple of years before he started this role, back in 2004, Selleck appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” This is around the time he would be working on his first “Jesse Stone” project. He has another untitled one that has recently been announced.

While he was on the late-night show, Selleck talked about “all his different projects.”

In addition to a very long conversation about getting a hernia while filming “Ike: Countdown to D-Day,” Selleck did something unthinkable. He shaved off half of his mustache. Conan O’Brien mentioned that he was promoting two projects. In one of the projects he had a mustache and in the other he was clean-shaven.

O’Brien suggested that Selleck shaves off half of the mustache in order to promote both properly. He said, “You have a mustache right now, which I think is confusing to the viewer. And I thought what we could do is make things a little simpler and compromise to promote both projects. Would you be willing to shave off half your mustache?”

O’Brien pulls out an electric shaver and a mirror, meanwhile, Selleck looks seemingly less than thrilled. Selleck than quickly gets to work shaving while O’Brien helps him hold the mirror. Selleck admits the clippers aren’t great and they pull a bit but excitedly says while shaving that this is “a great idea.”

Even now, nearly 18 years later, it was truly an amazing way to promote both projects.

Tom Selleck Talks About Iconic Mustache

During interviews, Tom Selleck never seems like he can escape the topic of his mustache. It’s just too bushy and luxurious to not talk about. He has long had one of the most famous mustaches in Hollywood, but he doesn’t take the entire concept too seriously.

During an interview with GQ in 2014, Selleck talked about the fact that he’s often called the godfather of mustaches. Sadly, we can’t give you the nickname he has for his mustache. He claims he’s never given it a nickname (or he secretly has but will never reveal its identity to the public).

So, how do you grow a mustache that is so amazing interviewers will constantly ask you about it?

“Go through puberty. Very important. I don’t know, I know guys… Ashton Kutcher told me — I did a movie with him, I played his father-in-law — and he was joking; he said, ‘I can’t grow one.’ Part of that’s genetic. You either got it or you don’t,” he said during the interview.

You either got it or you don’t, and Tom Selleck’s got it.



