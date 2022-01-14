WATCH: Young Bob Saget Crushes a 1989 ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance with Johnny Carson

The late Bob Saget crushed a “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” appearances, seen in a YouTube clip.

Saget started his appearance by bringing photos he bought at a Sacramento antique shop that the owner said were of Carson at age 1.

The comedian showed off “authentic” baby photos of Carson, show announcer Ed McMahon, show producer Fred de Cordova and bandleader Doc Severinsen. The photos showed the children with similar features that convinced Carson and McMahon.

The 80s Ruled website recounted Saget’s memorable guest appearance. Saget died this past Sunday in his Florida hotel room at age 65.

Bob Saget’s Baby Photo Gag Joke Cracks Up Carson

When Saget got through the photos, he admitted that the pictures were fake. But the comedian tried to push them off on the legendary host.

“I wanted you to have them,” Bob Saget tells Carson. “Because they’re $40 apiece and $15 if you don’t want the frames.”

Carson laughed over that joke before Saget added that the “fake” store thought they had one Carson band member Tommy Newsom. But then, Saget said, “they realized there was no record of him being a baby.”

Carson tries to segway into a question, and Saget asks again if Carson wants them. The host said no, but Saget insists that he’d pay Carson to keep them. All the while, Saget smiles at the camera, and the audience laughs.

Saget Cracks Carson Up The Whole Interview

The comedian then told a story about having gophers in his backyard and calling up Walter the Gopher man. Saget joked that talking to the man was unreal. Walter even helped Saget learn the difference between a mole and a gopher, adding that “gophers must die and moles would move on.”

And then the comedian adds a little bit of cheese to the conversation, saying, “we’re going to have that mole lance.” Bob Saget seems a little charmed by his own joke, saying it could’ve been a rimshot.

Later, Saget yucks it up by talking about his parents in the audience and riffing on how they look like a gopher and a mole.

By the end of the conversation, you feel like you’ve gone through an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” routine without the videos, but will all the laughs. Show producer de Cordova has to interrupt and inform Carson of a commercial break because the men are having so much fun.

Saget appeared on Carson’s show 14 times from 1987 to 1992. In that 1989 year, this Jan. 4 episode was the first of three times he came to the show. Legendary actor James Stewart also appeared on that episode.

If you’re curious, Bob Hope holds the record for the number of Carson show appearances with 131.

Later that year, Saget hosted the first “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Nov. 26, and the rest, they say, is history.