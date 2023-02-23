Wayne’s World 3 Excitement at All-Time High After Cryptic Dana Carvey Post

We’re not worthy! Dana Carvey’s recent Instagram post sparked anticipation for the long-awaited return of Wayne’s World. Carvey posted a snapshot of him and Mike Myers playing around in their beloved basement, sending fans into a frenzy.

After making its debut as a recurring sketch on SNL, the classic comedy duo Wayne and Garth were brought to life in 1992’s feature-length film Wayne’s World. Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey respectively, it follows two slacker friends who host their own cable show from Wayne’s basement trying to make it big. The movie was such a success that it earned itself a sequel in 1993, and after years apart the pair recently reunited for an epic 2021 Super Bowl commercial.

Carvey’s Instagram post proved there’s still a lot of fan interest in the characters. The image shows Garth painting a portrait of a posing Wayne. The SNL alum captioned the snapshot with, “Garth says, ‘I like to paint,'”.

While the image is almost certainly an outtake from the 2021 Super Bowl ad, it still sparked speculation from fans. “Wayne’s World 3 but it’s them streaming,” one fan wrote. “A trilogy?!?! Yes please!” another fan chimed in. “Whaaaaat. What is this? Is this another film? Be still my beating heart!!” yet another Garth lover enthused. “Please let it be 3,” actor Josh Gad commented, representing the collective “schwings” of fans around the world.

Could a ‘Wayne’s World 3’ be getting off the ground?

Wayne’s World 2 didn’t receive the same success as its predecessor, resulting in little motivation for a third installment in the 90s. Yet, Carvey and Myers would later join forces again as Wayne and Garth at MTV Movie Awards during the mid-2000s before reuniting once more several years after for a one-off sketch on SNL.

In the past few years, there has been a tremendous resurgence of fan enthusiasm for belated sequels to movie franchises. Films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Bill and Ted Face The Music show that a franchise that’s been dormant for decades can still have legs with the original cast. This growing excitement is further evident in recent calls from fans to reunite Wayne’s World beyond just short sketches. Exploring Wayne and Garth in their later years could be a goldmine of comedic potential.

Myers’s recent remarks about a possible fourth installment of the Austin Powers franchise imply that he is now more amenable to spearheading legacy projects. Carvey’s post may not be definitive proof that Wayne’s World 3 is in the works, but judging from everyone’s enthusiastic response it would undoubtedly receive an excited reception if and when it was officially announced.