‘Wayne’s World’ Director Discusses Possibility of ‘Wayne’s World 3’

Born from the 90s Saturday Night Live sketches, Wayne’s World took the world by storm in 1992 and remains a classic absurdist comedy to this day. When a film reaches the heights that Wayne’s World has achieved, the possibilities are endless. It’s not unusual for a popular film or franchise to receive new life, even after decades of lying dormant. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Wayne’s World director Penelope Spheeris weighed in on this possibility.

In 2020, Bill & Ted Face the Music hit theaters, reigniting a franchise that hadn’t seen a new film in almost 30 years. The return of the time-traveling rockers sparked a question in fans of this particular brand of comedy: could there be a Wayne’s World 3? Spheeris admits that she isn’t sure.

“I don’t know,” Spheeris said during her interview with PopCulture. “People send me storylines for Wayne’s World 3 and my answer to them is, ‘It’s called intellectual property, guys, and that belongs to Paramount. So why don’t you send your idea to Paramount?'”

Despite her noncommittal reply, the Wayne’s World director confesses that the idea has crossed her mind. “People send me [pictures]. They’ll send me [their kids] dressed up as Wayne and Garth, a little 3-year-old or whatever,” she said. “It would be really cool to see young kids as Wayne and Garth running around, but still have the older dads around.”

Whether or not Wayne’s World 3 comes to life or remains a pipe dream, Spheeris is proud of her work on the original film. “It just lives on and on and on. It is amazing because when we did the movie, we weren’t like, ‘Oh man, we’re going to make this really big hit. We’re all going to be famous for 30 years.’ We had no idea that it would last this long and people would still love it. But I know I am very, very grateful for it.”

‘Wayne’s World’ Director Debunks ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rumors

As movie buffs, there’s nothing we love more than discussing our favorite films. And amongst all that discussion, a few fan-spun rumors are unavoidable. When a film reaches Wayne’s World levels of popularity, however, the rumors can quickly get out of control.

Over the years, that’s exactly what happened. One rumor, in particular, became so deeply rooted that many fans became convinced of its legitimacy. That rumor is that the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene was almost filmed with a different song.

Don’t worry, Queen fans, director Penelope Spheeris put this rumor to rest. “There are urban legends running around about how certain people might have wanted a Guns N’ Roses song,” Spheeris said. “Well, that wasn’t me. I did not want a Guns N’ Roses song instead of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Guns N’ Roses just refused to be in a movie I had done right before Wayne’s World. So. I was mad at them.”

She goes on to say, “The fact of the matter is when I got the original version of the script, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was written into that version, so that was the song from the start. People like to say, ‘Oh, you argued over which song.’ We didn’t. That was the song. The thing about it that I think is weird is that Wayne and Garth think about themselves as headbangers.”