‘Wayne’s World’ Director Penelope Spheeris Debunks Myth About ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Scene

Party on, Wayne! The 90s absurdist comedy, Wayne’s World, premiered 30 years ago today on February 14, 1992. It was an instant success, gaining the admiration of fans and critics alike, the moment it hit theaters. It’s been three decades since the film’s release, but Wayne’s World is still going strong; particularly, the “We’re not worthy!” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” scenes.

And, as with any hit film, Wayne’s World isn’t without its fair share of rumors and speculation among fans. One of the most commonly believed rumors surrounding the film is that the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene almost didn’t include the celebrated Queen song at all.

Don’t worry, Wayne’s World fans, this rumor is completely false. How do we know? Because Wayne’s World director, Penelope Spheeris, said so!

In an interview with PopCulture, Spheeris put this pesky rumor to rest once and for all. “There are urban legends running around about how certain people might have wanted a Guns N’ Roses song,” Spheeris said. “Well, that wasn’t me. I did not want a Guns N’ Roses song instead of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ — the Queen song — because Guns N’ Roses just refused to be in a movie I had done right before Wayne’s World. So. I was mad at them.”

She continues with a laugh, “I’m over it now. The fact of the matter is when I got the original version of the script, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was written into that version so that was the song from the start. People like to say, ‘Oh, you argued over which song.’ We didn’t. That was the song. The thing about it that I think is weird is that Wayne and Garth think about themselves as headbangers.”

Car From ‘Wayne’s World’ Bohemian Rhapsody Scene Sells at Auction

Wayne and his friends headbanging enthusiastically to “Bohemian Rhapsody” is hands down the most iconic scene of Wayne’s World. The stars of the scene include Wayne, Garth, and the rest of the Wayne’s World gang. However, there’s one more, often overlooked character: Wayne and Garth’s beloved Mirthmobile, the 1976 AMC Pacer that served as their main mode of transportation.

And thanks to the film’s commercial success and cult following, when the Pacer recently went up for auction, it sold for what some might say is an absurd amount. The Mirthmobile sold for an astounding $71,500, the highest price on record in the sale of a Pacer.

Now, for being almost half a century old, the flame emblazoned Pacer is in fantastic condition. However, the average sales price of an AMC Pacer in good condition is around $30,000, meaning the Mirthmobile sold for more than twice the typical asking price.

Considering that the lucky Wayne’s World fan also got the roof-mounted licorice dispenser and dashboard slurpy cup dispenser, we can’t say that the asking price was unfair. We can only hope that the buyer and a few friends cruised down the road headbanging to “Bohemian Rhapsody” at least once.