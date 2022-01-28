‘Wayne’s World’ Pacer Auctions for an Insane Price: Here’s How Much

The 1976 AMC Pacer that was a common sight on “Wayne’s World” sold for an out-of-this-world price. It’s uncommon for an AMC Pacer from that year to be worth that much. However, it makes sense since it has connections with “Wayne’s World” and iconic people like Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Tia Carrere, Lara Flynn Boyle, and the late Meat Loaf. The movie was based on a recurring sketch on “Saturday Night Live” that featured two heavy metal guys with a public-access TV show.

Now, a big fan of the movie purchased the car for a total of $71,500. The Mirthmobile from the classic 1992 movie is now going to be someone’s most prized possession and one of their favorite go-to conversation starters. The car sold originally at the 2016 Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas for $37,400. Then, this year, the auction in Scottsdale was able to sell the car for nearly double that price.

History of the Iconic 1976 AMC Pacer

According to the Barrett-Jackson website, this is actually the most a Pacer has ever sold for.

So, is it going to have all those very “Wayne’s World” features in it? Clearly, at first glance, the car has that iconic robin’s egg blue color and some flame decals right near the front tires. Not only that, but the car apparently even still has the roof-mounted licorice dispenser and a cup dispenser on the dashboard.

As a comparison, the auction also had a 1976 Pacer. This one is all-red and got driven out for a more common price, $34,100. If you’re interested in watching the auction, it’s being televised by the History Channel. There’s also a live stream on the auction website.

This 1976 Pacer is ready for that proud owner to hop in and slip in a nice Queen CD and go out driving while jamming to “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Ideally, they would be heading to Stan Mikita’s Donuts too amidst that jam session.

Celebration of ‘Wayne’s World’ Anniversary

In addition to watching the 1976 Pacer get sold, fans can also celebrate another “Wayne’s World” milestone.

The movie is now being re-released on a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook in February. It’s going to mark the 30th anniversary of the cult-classic movie that introduced popular sayings like “we’re not worthy,” “If you’re gonna spew, spew into this,” “not,” and “schwing!”

This new release will feature a digital copy of the movie as well. All of this will be available on February 1. For those who haven’t seen the movie yet, it’s perfect for those who love 1990s pop culture and music.

It is one of many “Saturday Night Live” sketches that went on to be an entire feature-length film. Some other “SNL” films from the same decade include “Superstar” and “Coneheads,” both of which were incredibly popular.