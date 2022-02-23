‘West Wing’ Fans Believe One Episode to Be Series’ Worst

When a show runs as long as The West Wing, it’s not unusual to notice a dip in quality. Creating 7 seasons of a show without running out of ideas is a tough ask. With that in mind, it’s actually impressive that what fans consider to be the series‘ worst episode didn’t occur until Season 6.

Is it a coincidence that the show struggled after the departure of creator and showrunner, Aaron Sorkin, in Season 5? Probably not. But even with a change in leadership, The West Wing continued to rack up awards and draw fans in with its fast-paced stream of political drama.

Again, however, even the greatest shows in history aren’t outstanding 100% of the time. And when the 19th episode of Season 6 hit television, fans were not impressed. The episode, entitled “Ninety Miles Away,” has become known by West Wing enthusiasts as the “crappy Cuba one.”

In a Reddit thread titled “Worst West Wing Episode?” fans freely expressed their distaste for the Season 6 disaster. One fan wrote, “90 Miles Away is like I’m watching a different, much worse, show. Even against the backdrop of the non-Sorkin era, that one stands out as a real stinker. You’ve got to nose dive pretty hard for me to not enjoy watching John Spencer.”

The user’s opinion appears to be unanimous, as not a single person came to the episode’s defense. On the contrary, fans responded to the mention of the show with things like, “Please don’t bring this up. I’ll start having flashbacks of bad guitar playing and offensive Spanish accents.”

The ‘West Wing’ Episode That Introduced a New Fan Favorite

Sure, the show has its fair share of villains, but one of the great things about The West Wing is its abundance of lovable characters. Almost every character working in the west wing of the White House is a flawed but relatable person, just trying to make a positive impact on the world.

One such character is Josh Lyman, Deputy Chief of Staff for the fictional Bartlet Administration. Despite his flaws and missteps, he remained a fan favorite character throughout the entirety of the series. One episode, in particular, made West Wing fans love Josh even more – Season 1, Episode 3, “A Proportional Response.”

If you’re a diehard West Wing fan, you might already know what happens. Josh Lyman journeys down to the personnel office in search of an aide for President Bartlet. When he arrives, he finds Charlie Young, a 21-year-old Georgetown University student. Though Charlie is only looking for a position as a messenger, he falls into the position of President’s personal aide after winning the admiration of Josh Lyman.

Petition to reboot West Wing with Charlie as president (cc: @DuleHill) — Nicola updates (@NicolaYoon) February 8, 2020

With his youth and winning personality, Charlie became an instant new fan favorite, eclipsing all others who came before him. He was so popular, in fact, that he appeared in nearly every episode for the remainder of the series’ 7-season run. The final episode of The West Wing saw Deputy Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff, Charlie Young, departing the White House in pursuit of a degree from Georgetown Law.