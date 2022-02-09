‘West Wing’ Fans Believe One Moment May Be Josh’s Worst Political Move

You know, Josh Lyman on The West Wing made some interesting political moves on the show. This might be the worst one, though.

See, longtime fans of the Aaron Sorkin-created show keep tabs on what has happened over the years. Let’s see which one they are talking about with some help from ScreenRant. Lyman was the hardworking Deputy Chief of Staff for the Bartlet Administration and played by Bradley Whitford.

Well, Josh is basically the 101st senator and he’s known for his political prowess and ability to get legislation through the Senate. He also is smashing heads with a moderate Democratic senator who wants some funding for a missile launcher.

‘West Wing’ Political Shenanigans Simply Backfire On Josh In A Big Way

And this sets Josh off on a tirade. He berates this senator so doggone much that he decides to switch parties and become a Republican.

So, on The West Wing, this really is Josh’s worst political move. He is struggling to work with those that don’t agree with him and also those that he is not able to bully. It all turns on him and he becomes a political pariah.

All of this simply forces Leo to bench Josh for several episodes. The dude gets bumped out of budget negotiations, not a good thing if you are a senator at all. It just does a number on Josh and impacts him as well as his view of his job.

TV Show’s Success Comes About Through Sorkin, Hardworking Cast

Do you want to know what plays a role in a show’s success? When it comes to The West Wing, then there are a couple of things that come to mind.

But let’s let Whitford talk about it along with his co-star Marlee Matlin. This conversation happened during an Actors on Actors interview hosted by Variety. Whitford pointed out Sorkin as a director and a hardworking cast.

“You know, it’s an interesting thing because Aaron [Sorkin] knows what he’s saying, these characters know what they’re saying,” he says. “But Aaron is racing just ahead of the audience. He’s remarkably articulate, but he is pulling you. It’s crystalline and clear, but the mind of the story is racing just ahead of the audience, which is when it works and part of what makes the show so addictive.”

Now the actor goes on to add that he learned to just learn your lines as fast as you can. “You would not only have to get lines memorized,” Whitford says, “but after I had them memorized, I would do endless repetitions of it. If you’re trying to remember complicated lines, you’re walking like a llama.” What a show and what a cast indeed.