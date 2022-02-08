‘West Wing’ Fans Have Josh Lyman to Thank for One Fan Favorite

One of the strengths of The West Wing is that its characters are lovable while remaining believable. No one is a “perfect” person, each character has his or her own sets of both strengths and weaknesses. And few characters illustrate this realist approach better than Josh Lyman.

The West Wing‘s Josh Lyman, the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Bartlet Administration, is a beautifully flawed individual. He’s charismatic, dedicated to his career, coworkers, and country, and is eternally doing his best to do the right thing. Like most of us, however, even his most valiant efforts didn’t always produce the best results.

Sure, he made the wrong choice now and then, but those mistakes never overpowered the steps he took in the right direction. This dedication to good made the Josh Lyman character a favorite among fans. One choice, in particular, not only made fans fonder of Josh Lyman but introduced them to another beloved character as well. This, of course, is the decision to hire Charlie.

Early in the series, President Bartlet is in need of an aide and entrusts Lyman with the task of finding one. Charlie just happens to be in the personnel office applying for a position as a messenger when Lyman approaches him. After learning a bit about Charlie’s background, Josh is impressed with the young candidate. Because of this, Charlie is offered the position as the President’s personal aide, despite being only 21 years old.

Charlie’s unfailingly kind, hardworking personality made him an instant fan favorite. He also quickly became a staple of the show, appearing in every season thereafter. By the final episode, Charlie had been promoted Deputy Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff. He was also leaving the White House to pursue a degree from Georgetown Law.

Actor’s Dedication to Josh Lyman Character Made ‘West Wing’ a Hit

All acting requires a high level of dedication to achieve success. However, the actor behind Josh Lyman, Bradley Whitford, has gone on record to say that filming for West Wing was particularly demanding – and that’s what made it great.

In a recent episode of “Actors on Actors,” Whitford sat down with co-star Marlee Matlin to discuss the strenuous West Wing filming process. Whitford discusses director Aaron Sorkin in glowing terms. He says of Sorkin, “[He] knows what he’s saying, these characters know what they’re saying, but Aaron is racing just ahead of the audience. He’s remarkably articulate, but he is pulling you. It’s crystalline and clear, but the mind of the story is racing just ahead of the audience, which is when it works and part of what makes the show so addictive.”

Whitford says that Sorkin’s demands sometimes made for a stressful environment. However, it also made the show the success that it is today. The actors were made to learn their characters so well that they didn’t bring scripts to rehearsals!