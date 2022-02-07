‘West Wing’ Star Reveals What Made Show So Addicting

With an impressive resume including more than 20 Prime Time Emmy Awards and over 17 million weekly viewers at the height of its popularity, there’s no question that The West Wing was a hit. But what is it exactly that made the political drama so compelling? West Wing star, Bradley Whitford, has some ideas.

During an “Actors on Actors” interview hosted by Variety, Whitford discussed the show’s popularity with co-star, Marlee Matlin. He attributes the show’s success to two factors: a skilled director (Aaron Sorkin) and a talented, hardworking cast.

“You know, it’s an interesting thing,” Whitford states, “because Aaron [Sorkin] knows what he’s saying, these characters know what they’re saying, but Aaron is racing just ahead of the audience. He’s remarkably articulate, but he is pulling you. It’s crystalline and clear, but the mind of the story is racing just ahead of the audience, which is when it works and part of what makes the show so addictive.”

Whitford goes on to say, “It was something that taught me – just learn your lines as fast as you can. You would not only have to get lines memorized, but after I had them memorized, I would do endless repetitions of it. If you’re trying to remember complicated lines, you’re walking like a llama.”

West Wing Star Marlee Matlin Recalls First Experience on Set

The West Wing director Aaron Sorkin expected no less than perfection from his entire cast. Marlee Matlin, the actress behind hearing impaired pollster, Joey Lucas, recalls being impressed. However, she also remembers feeling overwhelmed by the lack of script usage at rehearsals.

Panicked at the thought of recalling all the numbers in her script, Matlin took action. She asked Sorkin if she could make up numbers in sign language. She figured the vast majority of the viewers probably weren’t familiar with the language anyway. With what can only be described as shock and horror at the thought, she remembers Sorkin replying, “NO! You have to be as specific as the script is.”

Matlin discusses how every detail, from the lines to the characters’ mannerisms, seemed to flow from the actors effortlessly. When considering the actress is hearing impaired in real life, this account of the performances is made even more impressive. Referring to Bradley Whitford and his West Wing costars, Matlin said, “I saw how you reacted on the set. It’s not the same as hearing it, but I saw it.”

Though no doubt a tough task for the cast, the quick-witted, confident nature of each character was certainly a large contributing factor in the show’s ability to catch and keep the viewer’s attention. And with each actor knowing their characters and lines so well that they didn’t even need scripts, it’s no wonder that the show reached the heights that it did!