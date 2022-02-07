‘West Wing’ Stars Reflect on Grueling Filming Schedule

Ah, the life of an actor. You get the big house, the fancy car, and the famous friends. And all you have to do is stand in front of a camera and pretend to be someone else for a few hours a day, right? Well, the actors of the hit political drama, The West Wing, paint a somewhat different picture of filming a show.

In a recent episode of “Actors on Actors”, a series hosted by Variety in which actors discuss their craft and work, two West Wing stars reminisced about their time with the show. They remember their work together fondly. However, neither Bradley Whitford nor Marlee Matlin was shy about telling viewers what filming a show is actually like.

Now, filming any show or movie takes a great deal of hard work and dedication. And the experience both Whitford and Matlin possess set them up for success in the face of the challenge. That said, filming West Wing came with some unique demands.

Whitford begins the West Wing talk by remarking on the number of episodes they were tasked with filming – an astounding 22 per year! He continues by likening filming The West Wing to creating multiple feature films. Whitford says, “The bad thing about that was, it was the equivalent of making 11 feature films in 9 months. No wonder we’re tired.”

In addition to the demanding schedule, they also had the task of working with notorious perfectionist Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin, the show’s award-winning director, demanded the actors know their characters and complex lines inside and out – without the help of a script. And though Sorkin was uninvolved with the later seasons, Tommy Schlamme, the show’s new leader, came with similar expectations.

Demanding ‘West Wing’ Filming Environment Creates Success

The environment Whitford and Matlin described might sound unpleasant. However, it’s exactly that intensity that made the show the success that it was. According to Bradley Whitford, the no-brakes nature of The West Wing not only made him a better actor but made the show must-watch.

Whitford remembers, “He [Aaron Sorkin] is remarkably articulate, but he is pulling you. It’s crystalline and clear, but the mind of the story is racing just ahead of the audience, which is when it works and part of what makes the show so addictive. It was something that taught me – just learn your lines as fast as you can. You would not only have to get lines memorized, but after I had them memorized, I would do endless repetitions of it. If you’re trying to remember complicated lines, you’re walking like a llama.”

The fast-paced, non-stop action of West Wing allowed it to draw millions of viewers at its peak in 2002. However, it’s that action combined with the believability of its characters, that makes The West Wing as relevant as ever today.